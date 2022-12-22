Gran Turismo Celebrates 25th Anniversary Alongside Major 90 Million Copies Sold Milestone

The Gran Turismo franchise has been an ongoing series for 25 years, and with each passing entry, the developers manage to take the racing simulator to new heights. Dating back to the PS1, Gran Turismo has been the staple for racing on PlayStation platforms. That tradition continued for over two decades, proving that its worthy of its legacy.

Today, developer Polyphony Digital took to the PlayStation Blog to celebrate not one but two significant achievements. First, the celebration of its 25th anniversary, and second, its milestone record for selling 90 million copies across the franchise. Both are impressive feats for the gaming industry and should not be overlooked. Ninety million copies is a significant amount of titles, especially for a racing franchise. The latest entry – GT7, brings a powerful punch with its newly redesigned set of graphics, an astonishing amount of details to their race cars, and racing controls are out of this world; it’s no surprise the turnout was a huge success.

In addition, the developers released a new 25th-anniversary trailer showcasing the years of Gran Turismo across PlayStation platforms. You can see how far technology has come from the first game in the series, no doubt at the time, it was mind-blowing, but looking back at how much progress we’ve made collectively is absolutely stunning.

Gran Turismo series lead, Kazunori Yamauchi, took to the PlayStation Blog to express his gratitude to his fans, the entire development staff, and Sony for Polyphony Digital’s hard work on the Gran Turismo franchise.

I don’t think there are many video game franchises in the world that have continued for 25 years with the same title, and with the same team. The founding members of the company are still working on the front lines, and I am thankful and proud that all 200 of our staff are a team that have the same motivation and love that the company started with in the beginning. In the last 25 years, the cumulative sales total of the series have reached over 90 million copies as of November 16, 2022. Behind that 90 million figure, there are all the people of the media who conveyed the allure of Gran Turismo to their readers. There are the people of PlayStation who sold GT for us around the world with passion, and there is the incredible amount of support from the retailers who interfaced with our users. My heartfelt thanks goes out to all of them for their support. We appreciate all of your support over the last 25 years. Thank you.

Check out the brand-new trailer celebrating the 25th anniversary of Gran Turismo down below:

Gran Turismo has been a long beloved franchise exclusive to the PlayStation family. However, in an interview with GTPlanet, the Gran Turismo series lead, Kazunori Yamauchi, was asked if developer Polyphony Digital would consider porting the game to PC. In response, Yamauchi said that the team is “looking into… and considering” the option. The fact that the developers looked into a PC port seems promising for PC players who would love to get their hands on the gracing simulator. Keep your expectations in check for now, but hopefully, they manage to finally port the epic racing game to an even wider audience. Check out the full interview with GTPlanet and Kazunori Yamauchi right here.

In related news, Gran Turismo 7 received its newest update, which came with a ton of great new content. Players have received five new cars, a new Norway Scape, additional world circuits, and two extra menus. In addition, the update comes with a slew of bug fixes for the multiplayer side of things, steering controls, and even sound. The complete set of details can be read in the full article for Gran Turismo update 1.27 right here.

Gran Turismo 7 is now available on PS4 and PS5. Have you checked out the epic racing simulator yet? Let us know in the comments below if you’re a fan of the franchise!

Source