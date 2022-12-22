Steam’s Winter Sale Event Is Now Live

The holiday season is in full effect, and consumers are gearing up for a nice break. If you’re after some games then now is the perfect time to throw down some money. We are seeing all kinds of great promotional deals and discount sales due to the holidays. One of the bigger behemoth sales we’ve been waiting on for the PC platform is the Valve Steam Winter Sale event. We knew it was kicking off today, and if you haven’t already taken a look through their digital marketplace, now is the time to do so. Players can secure quite a few games at some discounted prices that are too good to pass up.

If you’re after some PC games, then there are a few notable sales going on right now. But starting today, players can look at the Steam digital marketplace as they have just kicked off their Winter Sale event. This event will allow players to purchase some games at a discount all the way up to January 5, 2023, at 10 AM pacific. That means you don’t have to rush onto the marketplace right now to grab some games up before they are put right back onto the digital store shelves with their standard price tag. Of course, if you want some highlights as to what deals are being offered, check out a few games we took notice of below.

Steam Winter Sale 2022

God of War $29.99

Rust $26.79

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II $59.49

Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy $20.99

Rimworld $27.99

DayZ $22.49

Valheim $13.99

Human Fall Flat $5.99

Vampire Survivors $3.99

Madden NFL 23 $29.99

Kena Bridge of Spirits $19.99

Triangle Strategy $35.99

Street Fighter V $4.99

Elite Dangerous $7.49

Sackboy A Big Adventure $40.19

Remnant From The Ashes $15.99

Elden Ring $41.99

Sonic Frontiers $41.99

Gotham Knights $29.99

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot $14.99

As mentioned, these are just a few highlights. You can find plenty of more game deals being offered through the Steam Winter Sale. Likewise, I suggest checking out our weekly game deals page if you’re after something outside of just PC game deals. We update it each week with new game deals and promotions going on at various digital and physical retailers.

Source