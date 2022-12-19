Latest GTA 5 Graphics Update Is Impressing Fans All Right

The graphics update has made the game look even better than it already did.

No, we still don’t have Grand Theft Auto 6, and there seems to be no rush to bring it out either, not when GTA 5 is still so active. This game is almost a decade old and it’s showing no signs of slowing down either, with countless updates and additions allowing the game to stay relevant. In fact, the game was hit with a recent update and fans are calling the new GTA 5 graphics update one of the best.

Rockstar Games introduced the new GTA 5 update on December 13, and fans have been praising the graphical improvements seen on the game, while also commenting positively on the new missions and story updates too. What this update does mean is that we are still far away from seeing GTA 6, but when the updates are as good as this, who are we to complain?

GTA 6 will always be at the forefront of people’s minds because the title is still shrouded in so much mystery. Rockstar was hit by a cyber attack earlier this year (among other incidents since), the hacker finding and releasing development footage of the game, as well as some leaked screenshots and source codes. Hackers ruin everyone’s fun, and the game’s mystery has since come under fire, with potential map sizes and character discovery potentially being exposed.

This new 1.64 patch update is available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles only, but it looks like a brilliant one. It’s always exciting to play new missions and story options, but the undoubted star of the show is the updated graphics, with the addition of ray-tracing reflections being one of the standouts. This detail works on every reflective surface (which you can see in the below tweet) and is available in the 30fps Fidelity Mode.

The chrome paint job has RT reflections, it looks awesome! pic.twitter.com/KxHSTvbCXa — Ben (@videotech_) December 13, 2022 A tweet that showcases the new reflection addition.

The reflection aesthetic works in numerous ways: If you’re flying a plane or helicopter past a shiny skyscraper then you will see your reflection, the same happens when you walk past cars, but not when you’re driving a car, unfortunately. It’s a fun new aesthetic that certainly adds something extra to the game, but that’s got all of us thinking about when we first played the game and how we didn’t notice this wasn’t a thing already. It’s been a long time, let us off.

Now, let’s talk about those new story missions. The Los Santos Drug Wars has introduced several new items including six new missions at The Freakshop, plus source missions at the Acid Lab. This also comes with eight new vehicles and hundred of cosmetics, which should keep you busy over Christmas at least. Check out the full patch notes for the GTA 5 graphics update here.

