Is Bully 2 Coming Out After GTA 6?

Video game history has shown us that just because a video game can get a sequel doesn’t mean it should. But, then, some titles should get a sequel and get one sooner rather than later, and yet gamers have to wait an incredibly long time before that happens. One title that fits that mold is the long-desired game Bully 2. The sequel to the controversial and underrated game from Rockstar. If you’ve paid attention to the news over the last several years, you’ll know that every year a new report comes out that says the sequel is “in the works” or “on the way.” Yet, it never arrives, nor is it formally announced. Today, that cycle continued.

Because a new insider has said that Bully 2 will come out, but the twist is that it will come out once GTA 6 releases. If you recall, that game is at least a few years away based on the aftermath of the leak scandal that happened a little while ago. So even though we may get the game, it’s not precisely coming soon.

However, fans of Rockstar Games are used to this, as Red Dead Redemption 2 didn’t come out until eight years after the first title came out. Granted, the game was worth it and won many awards for its quality, but it was still quite a wait. So is Bully 2 worth a delay that is even longer?

That is a question you’ll have to answer for yourself. The original game came out in 2006, so we’re already 15 years after the original’s launch. Rockstar Games launched multiple titles in that period, including all-new franchises like Red Dead Redemption. Many still feel the sequel will come, though, and are anticipating what it will be like.

If you never played the original, the game focused on a young man with a troubled past being sent to a boarding school. Bullworth Academy was full of power dynamics and obnoxious people that “Jimmy” had to deal with. However, it was a fun twist on the open-world gameplay dynamic because it was more focused and grounded than other titles. You weren’t doing high-speed chases; you were doing classes and fighting other bullies. You could even have relationships with other people if you played things the right way.

One of the controversial elements, though, was the story and how you were basically a bully yourself; though this has been overblown over the years, hindsight has helped this game out.

The fact is that Rockstar does not currently confirm the game. We know their focus is on GTA 6 right now, so we should expect nothing else from them. If they do announce the game? Then gamers can be happy. But until then, keep expectations low.

