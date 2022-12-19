The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Now Has A Hotfix For PC

When CD Projekt Red unveiled that they were bringing out a next-generation update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, quite a few players were thrilled. This game installment is still highly recommended by players today. For those looking to enjoy an open-world RPG, then you’ll likely find The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt land on several list recommendations. But now you can enjoy the game with a massive bump up in visuals. The problem here is that players were not thrilled with the performance. More specifically, the PC platform was hit with several issues. Now players can enjoy a more stable gameplay experience thanks to a recent hotfix.

If you recall CD Projekt Red’s last game release, Cyberpunk 2077, console players had a rough time. Now, there were problems all across the board, and it was a project that developers had to clear bugs out long after its release. But for the most part, PC players typically had an easier time with this game than the performance players dealt with on consoles. Oddly enough, we had a similar experience with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen but with PC players feeling the struggle. This updated version of the game for PC was left with several bugs and technical performance problems. Fortunately, developers were quick to take notice.

We’ve just released a hotfix for The Witcher 3 on PC, which should improve the overall stability and performance, and fix GOG & Steam overlays. The game version won’t change.



Our teams are working on further improving the experience on all platforms. pic.twitter.com/YHEjbfpgvG — The Witcher (@witchergame) December 19, 2022

We reported last week that the folks over at CD Projekt Red were aware of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s Next-Gen update problems on PC. They had since been working on a fix to ensure that the game ran as intended. While we’re still waiting for an update to roll out that brings the game to a new version, we do have a hotfix. This hotfix was released today on PC, which the developers state will improve the overall stability and performance of the game. Additionally, there are fixes for the GOG and Steam overlays if you were hopeful that would be resolved with the next update.

At any rate, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen version of the game is not quite done yet. The same tweet makes note that the developers are also still working to improve the overall experience across all platforms. We should see a more significant update rollout for the game, highlighting more fixes for bugs or technical problems that have arisen since the Next-Gen update hit the digital marketplace. If you want a bit more insight into the actual gameplay performance and enhancements made to the game, we have you covered. Below you can view our Before You Buy coverage for the update.

