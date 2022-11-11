GTA 6 Dataminers Found Cinematic Mode And Other New Features In Leak

The Grand Theft Auto 6 leak continues to bring surprising new revelations. This time, dataminers have started sharing the discoveries they have made after going through the code. The big find is cinematic mode.

Rockstar originally introduced cinematic mode in Red Dead Redemption 2. Basically, when your character is traveling large distances, you get to choose to stop moving the character with your controller. Instead, you can see the game play out like it was a cutscene, and subsequently you can just enjoy watching the game play out. This looks great in the wide open plains of the Old West, and Rockstar can also make it enjoyable to look at large sprawling cityscapes. Hopefully your platform isn’t a potato so that it would be worth watching.

They also found these 11 player actions, listed directly in the code:

Covermode

Crouch

Prone

Downed Self Revive

Downed Suicide

Switch Side

Melle Grapple

Buddy Comms

Look Behind

Surrender

Buddy Ping

For those who haven’t played the latest Grand Theft Auto games, this includes both older and some newer actions. Both going prone and melee grapple are new and also came from Red Dead Redemption 2.

Other options in the Grand Theft Auto 6 data, which came from Red Dead Redemption 2, is getting to ping, or communicate, with a ‘buddy’. This is of particular interest because Grand Theft Auto 6 has two playable characters.

In fact, Rockstar had confirmed that there would be a playable female Latina character, but some insider reporting revealed that she would be one of two playable characters. If this report is to be believed, the original plans for the game were even more scaled up, with four playable characters and set across three cities.

Lastly, the data suggests that self reviving, suicide while downed, and surrendering are actions available only when you’re online. These may have been deliberately added in so you can get out of certain online scenarios without using the game menus.

These data does also fall in line with other rumors connecting Grand Theft Auto 6 and Red Dead Redemption 2. Apparently, because Rockstar had taken so long to make Red Dead Redemption 2, the bar for technology had already ramped up. Those plans for a larger Grand Theft Auto 6 were scaled down, for a more manageable project that can come out in a more reasonable time frame.

If these all are true then it stands to reason that Rockstar has already started adding things that they invented and confirmed were great game design elements from Red Dead Redemption 2 to Grand Theft Auto 6.

Of course, all of this needs to be taken with a grain of salt as we can assume that many changes will be coming to the final product. Still, it’s an interesting look at what a Rockstar game looks like in progress.

Source: Dexerto