Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Get Ichiban Kuji Lottery Prizes

As the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is just around the corner, fans can win special prizes by entering the latest Ichiban Kuji lottery in Japan. Prizes include Pokemon plushes, cushions, and other themed home decors.

Ichiban Kuji is a popular lottery in Japan where all participants win a prize. Every month, Banpresto holds a new edition of the Ichiban Kuji lottery, offering goodies often related to video games and manga. For ¥680, anyone can purchase a lottery ticket to win one of the prizes. Every participant wins something, with the top-tier items being more limited than the lower tiers of rewards. The last ticket sold unlocks a special prize, making it one of the rarest rewards to collect.

The latest Ichiban Kuji lottery celebrates the launch of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It features nine different Pokemon-themed prizes, mainly cushions, plushes, and other home decor.

The full Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ichiban Kuji lottery prize list is as follows:

A Prize: Poke Ball Cushion with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly

B Prize: Pikachu Plush

C Prize: Eevee Plush

D Prize: Towel Blanket

E Prize: Plate Collection

F Prize: Cup Collection

G Prize: Tableware

H Prize: Towel Collection

Last Ticket Prize: Pikachu Cushion

To win one of these prizes, Pokemon enthusiasts have to head to 7-11 locations, Ito Yokado stores, or a Pokemon Center in Japan. For ¥680, roughly $4.80 USD, anyone can purchase a lottery ticket and hope to win one of the top-tier prizes. Fans who can’t make it to one of these official retailers can try to find a lottery ticket on second-hand market auction sites, but sellers usually sell tickets at a higher price than the one they paid to purchase them.

This Pokemon-themed Ichiban Kuji lottery kicks off on November 18, 2022, alongside the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This new Pokemon game introduces 23 new pocket monsters, for a total of at least 230 creatures to capture. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet take place in Paldea, a new region inspired by Spain. For the first time in the Pokemon series, up to four players will be able to explore the open world of Paldea together. For those who would rather fight against their friends, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet feature Battle Stadiums with ranked competitive games.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet launch on November 18, 2022, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

Source