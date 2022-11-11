Modern Warfare 2 Is Catching Up To Call Of Duty Vanguard’s Lifetime Sales In A Matter Of Weeks

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is looking like a real winner, even compared to other games in the franchise.

The game was Europe’s best selling game for October 2022. Note that it released on October 28, 2022. It is now being reported from the GSD data that it is also already rapidly matching the sales of Call of Duty Vanguard, and is poised to go past it by next week.

As we already know, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has reached $ 1 billion in sales in a mere 10 days. Activision has already called it the fastest selling Call of Duty game in the history of the franchise. For what it’s worth, the previous record for fastest to reach $ 1 billion sales for a Call of Duty game was set by Call of Duty Black Ops 2. Released in 2012, it reached the record in 15 days.

It is insightful to look at Call of Duty Vanguard’s sales records for further context. It was also the best-selling game in the UK when it was released in 2021. However, it actually sold 23 % lower than the Call of Duty game that came before it, namely, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

As you can see, not all Call of Duty games are made the same, and there are certainly many things that go into which Call of Duty games perform as expected, and which games exceed expectations and become the most important in the franchise.

Some influencers may be harsh in their criticisms of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. Unfortunately, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has also run into many points of justifiable controversy, including the massive file sizes it shares with Call of Duty Warzone 2.0. Subsequently, Activision did not have parts of the game installed to physical discs, meaning disc players do not get to save any of their storage by buying the game in that format.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has been critically well received, if not particularly acclaimed. If we were fair, there are other circumstances than the game’s quality that has enabled it to be such a sales success.

The most significant is that Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 released at a crucial point in the pandemic. Two years in, much of the world has reopened as we take mitigating measures, and it’s become key for different countries to get their economies operating again.

In this environment, a lot rides on big projects like Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 to be as successful as possible. Consumers are also eager for escapism. The reasons are slightly different from the peak of the pandemic, but mainly the appetite for entertainment is there, and now there’s a competitive community behind it too.

With all that taken into account, it’s a hopeful sign that Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 was as successful as it was.

Source: VideoGamesChronicle