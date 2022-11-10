Call Of Duty Warzone 2.0 Will Have A Hefty File Size For A Battle Royale Game

We now know how large Call of Duty Warzone 2.0, and it’s going to be a hefty download for your consoles and PCs.

As confirmed on Twitter by Microsoft Store data aggregator Aggiornamenti Lumia, it is a whopping 115.62 GB on Xbox. When you add this to Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s 100 GB file size, you are looking at over 200 GB out of your hard drive to get what would have been the equivalent of its predecessor, 2019’s Call of Duty Modern Warfare.

So, certainly this won’t be fun news for console owners. You are looking at over 1/3rds of your default hard space gone just to play Call of Duty. There’s also the continuing cost of future patches and updates, which will definitely be coming for the lifetime of both games.

But, as we had reported two weeks ago, it could be an even bigger problem than that. The physical release for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 does not even have the game in it. Activision did not even bother to have at least part of the game installed on disc.

It does seem to be pretty useless to even buy the game on physical. Some fans do want to buy on physical with their own personal preservation of the game in mind. But, of course, if Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 had even at least part of its data on the disc, that would have saved players a lot of that space on their platforms.

And this brings it full circle given the current situation with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles. When the Xbox Series X was first revealed we had been sold on the need for these consoles to have SSD storage, to enable this current generation’s ability to run games with little to no loading times. PlayStation 5 owners thought they would have one over for cheaper storage, until they learned their preferred platform needed the same thing, so that the console can perform at its maximum ability. We even had to make a buying guide for compatible SSDs, because Sony’s approach, while potentially giving PlayStation owners cheaper options, can be more confusing, leaving PS5 owners with a potentially inferior experience.

Games are incrementally more expensive now with all these hidden costs, but Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 wouldn’t be as good as they are if the industry didn’t push the technology forward.

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 will be officially released on November 16, 2022, at 10 AM PT, for Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Preloads for all platforms will be available starting November 14, 2022, at 10 AM PT.

Source: WhatIfGaming