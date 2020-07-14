Microsoft Showcases the Power of the Xbox Series X with New Velocity Architecture Trailer

On the road to the next generation of gaming, Microsoft has released a new Xbox Series X trailer that focuses on Velocity Architecture.

Check out the new trailer down below:

“The Xbox Velocity Architecture unlocks new speed & performance capabilities through the groundbreaking combination of hardware, our custom NVME SSD, hardware accelerated decompression blocks, a brand new DirectStorage API layer and Sampler Feedback Streaming (SFS) all coming together to create richer and more dynamic living worlds, unlike anything ever seen before.” Microsoft

As mentioned above, the new trailer focuses all about the Xbox Series X and its ability to create more dynamic worlds. This is all possible with the console’s Velocity Architecture, which unlocks new speed and performance capabilities. This allows the console to have a dedicated hardware-accelerated decompression, which no console had up until this point.

However, that isn’t the only thing making the Xbox Series X special. Microsoft previewed the console’s nifty quick resume feature which looks very useful. In related news and as mentioned above Microsoft has also previewed the console’s impressive loading times in a new tech demo. To read more about it, you can do so right here.

Xbox Series X will debut as the next generation of gaming this holiday season.

Source: Xbox Youtube