PlayStation Announces September State Of Play For Tomorrow

As if spurred on by Nintendo’s announcement of a hefty Nintendo Direct coming imminently, PlayStation has revealed that they too have a live-stream showcase on the way in the form of a 20-minute-long State Of Play presentation coming only 8 hours after Nintendo’s. The announcement, made available on the PlayStation Blog highlights the impending Tokyo Game Show (TGS) and the fact that with this event arriving, it is the perfect time to celebrate what the Japanese development scene has been doing.

The Blog post reads:

With Tokyo Game Show just around the corner, it’s almost time to celebrate the amazing creative contributions of the Japanese game development community. And it’s also a perfect time to kick off another State of Play. State of Play returns tomorrow, Tuesday, September 13, with a new live broadcast at 3:00pm Pacific Time / 6:00pm Eastern Time / 11:00pm BST. You can watch it live on Twitch and YouTube. For tomorrow’s show, we’ll have some great updates from our amazing Japanese partners, along with a few other surprises from developers all around the world. Expect about ~20 minutes of reveals, new updates and fresh gameplay footage for 10 games coming to PS5, PS4, and PS VR2. See you tomorrow!

So what can we expect from a Tokyo Game Show centered State Of Play? Well, rumours continue to swirl about Silent Hill from Konami, while the publisher itself has been teasing Metal Gear, as well as renewing the trademark for their beloved Suikoden IP. On the known front, Square-Enix is a big partner with Forspoken coming in January, and previews going live overnight last night, meanwhile, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, Final Fantasy XVI, and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth are all projected by the company to release before the end of 2023, let alone the numerous other smaller scale RPGs that might also be on the way through this time. Capcom have also been big supporters with confirmation that Resident Evil Village is coming to PS VR2, impending DLC for Village also being close, while Street Fighter 6 is on the way, and a new AAA chapter in the Monster Hunter franchise is supposedly on the way as well if rumours, and other leaks are to be believed. They also discuss other, non-Japanese developers being a focus; perhaps State Of Play is where we’ll see more God of War Ragnarok, Horizon: Call of the Mountain, some new IP, or even get a final release date for PS VR2?

Of course, the announcement of a State Of Play itself is going to be confusing for many gamers, with numerous rumours pointing towards a larger scale PlayStation Showcase coming this month, with expectations now subverted somewhat with this news. Perhaps PlayStation has both planned, but Sony has certainly tossed a cat amongst the pigeons with this revelation. Tune in tomorrow to see what they have in store!

