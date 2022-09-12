Rumor: PlayStation Will Reveal A New AAA IP By This October

No details, but we have a guess on who could be making this project, and with whom.

Word has come around that Sony has a new AAA IP for the PlayStation that they will be revealing before this coming October 1, 2022.

Fans love following the industry insiders who leak games and game announcements, and The Snitch still has as good a reputation as leakers can come and go. The Snitch’s main claim to fame is leaking Kojima Production’s upcoming horror game Overdose, as well as leaking with full accuracy the June 2, 2022 PlayStation Third Party Showcase.

In today’s rumor, The Snitch shared this comment on discord verbatim (spelling and grammar errors their own):

“One guys from Twitter dm me that a very reliable source is working on a AAA PS new IP and that will be announced before Oct first”

It is possible that this upcoming game is a project by fledgling game studio Pixelopus. Founded in 2014, the nine person team is literally comprised of six Carnegie Mellon University students, and three San Jose State university students. All students were part of game development program headed by Sony’s San Mateo Studio, and Sony promptly added industry veterans to take charge of the studio, with Dominic Robilliard working as creative director.

Pixelopus is still relatively inexperienced but they have two games under their belt. Entwined is a narrative rhythm game which they published for the PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation Vita, that was released the same year they were founded. Concrete Genie is an action adventure game for the PlayStation 4. Players use the DualShock 4’s motion controls to paint landscapes and creatures with different abilities. Both are relatively short, small games, but it isn’t unheard of for Sony to elevate a smaller studio with more high profile projects in a similar scale.

In fact, that was precisely what happened when Team Asobi, the studio that previously made the PlayStation 4’s The Playroom and The Playroom VR saw their profile jump seemingly out of nowhere with the release of PlayStation VR exclusive Astro Bot Rescue Mission. One of the best reviewed games for PSVR and possibly the best platformer Sony has ever produced, Astro Bot Rescue Mission is that rare game that makes the case to buy, or at least try out the platform. It still sits at the top of Metacritic’s rankings for most highly rated VR video games.

Similarly, Media Molecule’s Dreams is one of the most critically acclaimed games on the PlayStation 4. The game creator simulation received awards and nominations from DICE Awards, Gamescom, Develop Awards, the Games Critics Awards, The Game Awards and Golden Joystick Awards.

Interestingly enough, Pixelopus had let out that they do have an upcoming game project, to be produced in Unreal 5, and in collaboration with Sony Pictures Animation. This is the animation studio that produced Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse and The Mitchells Vs The Machines. It’s most likely that this upcoming project will have both a film feature and a video game, the verdict is out on what exactly it could possibly be.

