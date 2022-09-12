Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s Open Beta Date Revealed

We now know the date when Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2‘s open beta begins.

Call of Duty streamer Modern Warzone revealed on Twitter that the open beta will be launching as early as this September 16, 2022. As Activision has done before, there is some console exclusivity related to the open beta’s schedule.

If you pre-ordered the game on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, you get the very first dibs on early access beta between September 16 and 17, 2022. After that, all PlayStation owners get access to the open beta from September 18, 2022 and ends September 20, 2022.

And then, players who pre-ordered the game on all platforms, including once again PlayStation owners, get to play the crossplay beta from September 22, 2022 to September 23, 2022.

Finally, open crossplay beta for all platforms begins on September 24, 2022 until September 26, 2022. All beta sessions begin at 1 PM ET.

If you’re not satisfied with how Activision scheduled the beta, you can get access to the single player campaign early as well. In this case, Activision did not gate exclusivity to PlayStation platforms. You can learn how to get early campaign access here.

A day before the beta, Activision has scheduled the next Call of Duty NEXT event. On September 15, 2022, they will be sharing new details on Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, Call of Duty Warzone 2, and Call of Duty Warzone Mobile. Among other things, we’ll be finding out if the rumor is true that Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will have an open world.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is the sequel to the 2009 Call of Duty Modern Warfare, the reboot to the 2007 continuity and franchise that started with Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. Following the release of the futuristic Call of Duty Infinite Warfare, Infinity Ward went back to their roots and reinvented the notion of a modern day war for a Call of Duty game. For this reboot, Infinity Ward reinvented some characters from prior continuity, most notably fan favorites Ghost and Soap, but recontextualized the scenario to the contemporary politics of 2019.

Aside from the storyline, the game also marked a new strategy for monetization. Instead of offering a suite of DLC packages, all maps and game modes were released after launch for free. Activision instead leaned on microtransactions, still utilizing an in-game currency and including cosmetics. It also utilized the battle pass model, that allowed you to earn cosmetics by beating challenges instead of having to pay for it. While it’s safe to assume that these choices will carry over for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, Activision has already been surprising us with other recent choices for the Call of Duty franchise so the verdict is still out.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will be released on October 28, 2022 for Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation , Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and S consoles. It will be the first Call of Duty game since 2017 that will be published to Steam.

Source: Twitter,