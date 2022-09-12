Netflix’s One Piece Series Has Wrapped Production

The latest anime live-action adaptation that is coming to Netflix is going to be One Piece, based on the manga anime about a crew of misfit pirates who set off to find the mythical treasure of the legendary Gol D. Roger. The manga has been going on for a very long time, and the anime itself is over one thousand episodes long, so one truly has to wonder just what the team behind the show is going to do to try and tell a tale from these seas without butchering it all.

Enter the co-showrunner for the series Matt Owens, who also happens to be the writer and producer of the series alongside some others. He went to Instagram in order to note that he and the rest of the crew are done with the production of the live-action adaptation. He was very emotional in the post and praised the Mother City, as one could expect.

“I cannot wait to show the world everything that you have to offer. The One Piece is real! And we are bringing it to one and all.”

This is good news because it means that post-production can go on and that we’ll be getting ever closer to a release date for the series. There are still going to be a lot of questions about the series as a whole though and the first trailer is no doubt going to be crucial.

Remember, this is an anime where a lot of fantastical things happen not just with the pirate ship battles, but with the pirates themselves. Monkey D. Luffy for example has the power of rubber thanks to the Devil Fruit that he ate. Then you have Roronoro Zora, who is one of the best swordsmen in anime history and can do some absolutely ridiculous stuff with his swords–one of which he holds in his mouth. Or how about Portgas D. Ace, who is literally made of fire thanks to his own Devil Fruit?

Add to that, characters like Sanji, Nami, and others, and there’s a lot that they have to get right.

Recently, one of the cinematographers for the upcoming adaptation noted that the head team watched all 1000 episodes of the anime to ensure that they got things right on a grand scale. They also admitted, however, that they weren’t going to make a carbon copy of the series as a whole. The first season will take place in the earliest of arcs of the show, as it’d be foolish to try and do something in the later sections without setting anything up.

The team clearly has a passion for this project, but we’ll have to wait and see when Netflix releases it and then judge the quality of it for ourselves.

Source: Instagram