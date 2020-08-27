Media Molecule Showcases Some of the Best PS VR Dreams Creations So Far

Tom Dent, Community Manager at Media Molecule took to the PlayStation Blog to talk about their critically acclaimed title, Dreams, on the PSVR platform.

As you mihgt already know, Dreams is now available through PSVR, allowing more creations to be played. We are truly in an amazing timeline in where Dreams allows hundreds and hundreds of users to come up with so many different and great games for the community. Dent took to the Blog to showcase some of the best work for Dreams on the PSVR for those skeptical about picking up their own copy of the game.

Tom Dent:

What can the Dreams community do with VR create tools and *checks calendar* just over a month? It took just *a day* to see cool VR stuff start hitting the Dreamiverse. You can already find on-rail shooters, some wild interactive and explorable spaces and of course, a bunch of fantastic mini-games. It’s nearly impossible to narrow them down to five… but we’ve tried:

Here are some of the best VR creations made in Dreams, if you’re interested, make sure to check them out in detail down below!

ME (VR Experience Rating: 2)

Created by Wargarble, ME is a truly trippy and fantastic VR experience. ME takes you on a journey through a world full of twisted and wonderful imagery, which only gets more so as you progress! Do you like things that defy description? Play ME in Dreams now.

Western Ride (VR Experience Rating: 2)

Western Ride is a classic western (VR) shootout, made in Dreams by larolagosta! Wester Ride has you board a moving platform and take your best shots at targets that appear throughout the game. Try out your luck right here.

Archery VR (VR Experience Rating: 2)

Everyone loves a good bow and arrow, right? Archery VR, created by Siramini, is one of the simplest but most effective VR creations we’ve seen in Dreams to date. It’ll have you saying ‘’just one more go’‘ as you narrowly miss out on that bullseye. Take a shot on Archery VR here.

Spooky VR Boat Ride (VR Experience Rating: 1)

We couldn’t not recommend a spooky VR creation, could we? Dreams is already an exciting place for the horror genre — now with added immersion. Did you want added immersion? SPINEBLOOD has the perfect thing for you, if you’re after a scare. Take a Spooky VR Boat Ride here.

Just Pogo

Created by A4325176890, Just Pogo has quickly become a new obsession among the Molecules. Exactly what you’d expect, Just Pogo has you pogo-ing (that’s a word, right?) to your heart’s content as you take on increasingly tricky levels. Try out your pogo skills right here.

Press X to Puzzle

Our recent Community Jam tasked Dreamers to create their own One Button creations, and it has led to some incredible games — one of which is Press X to Puzzle, created by Pixel_Gorilla. You start off simply with a press of the “X” button and then…well, no spoilers. The end is inspiring. Play it here.

The Snowball

Byvsen’s Green Guy creations have regularly left our jaws on the floor, and The Snowball, their latest animation, is no exception. Following a story of Bo, Green Guy’s companion, The Snowball will have you laughing and crying and laugh crying and we highly recommend you jump in to Dreams and watch it right now. Here’s the indreams link!

Dreams have been coming up with amazing creations ever since its launch earlier this year. There are countless creations that will blow you away, but one of the most recent ones was the recreation of Halo in Dreams.

The creation comes from user DISARMED on Youtube, who seemingly did the impossible and recreated Xbox title, Halo in Dreams. Admittedly, this isn’t an easy feat as the game nearly looks identical to what one would expect it to run like on a PlayStation console. Although the gameplay video is short, clocking in under 40-seconds, fans and players alike can imagine a reality where it can be possible. Check out the Halo creation in Dreams for yourself right here!

Dreams is now available for the PS4 and PSVR. Are you still playing Dreams? Have you created anything cool yet? Let us know in the comments below!

source: PS Blog