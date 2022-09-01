Splatoon 3 Cheaters Already Banned from Game

The rise of technology has brought plenty of wondrous things to the gaming world. Better graphics, higher processing power in consoles and PC, you name it. But, as with all things, those who have great pieces of technology will inevitably find a way to make sure that it’s being used to benefit them and them alone. They may also figure out ways to make sure certain people have an edge over others in the gaming space. These cheaters pop up in all kinds of places in the gaming world, but surprisingly, some were caught in Splatoon 3 last weekend.

You might find that odd as Splatoon 3 only just came out last weekend for the Splatfest World Premiere. The event only lasted 12 hours, though it did manage to attract huge numbers. This was just a demo/event, not the full game, so who would even think of cheating? Well, according to a source on Twitter, there were those who used a homemade patch to be able to jump into the game right away without having to do the tutorial that happens when you first load up the demo.

The goal was to get into matches faster and thus get more game time. A very simple thing, but one that got the attention of Nintendo–those people have now been banned from playing the game on their systems when it comes out. If that ban is permanent remains to be seen, but Nintendo was very quick to drop the ban hammer on them.

If you think it’s a bit random for people to be doing this within this particular franchise, you’d be wrong. Apparently, Splatoon 2 also had cheaters trying to work the game in their favor, and as a result, the game was installed with some security software to detect such cheaters and put them in their place. The third game in the series apparently had that even in its demo form.

While it’s true that the Splatoon franchise isn’t the biggest eSport in the world, it’s still a game that people get very competitive with, and as such, they want to know that everyone is playing on the same level outside of the obvious customization that comes with a title like this. But to go and cheat, even in slight ways like this, is unfair and Nintendo clearly isn’t going to allow that to happen with the launch on the horizon.

All that aside, Splatoon 3 is clearly being set up as one of the biggest releases of the year for Nintendo, and after the great reception to the Splatfest World Premiere, gamers are more eager than ever to get into the game when it launches on Nintendo Switch on September 9.

Source: Twitter