New Assassin’s Creed Visual Seemingly Leaks

A now-deleted tweet seems to have leaked a new visual for an upcoming Assassin’s Creed game.

Assassin’s Creed fansite The Codex Network tweeted out images with signage for Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the rumored title we had already previously reported here. This time, the images also come with a new subtitle: The Forty Thieves’ Quest.

The image shows our new Assassin entering a large cave, just like you would imagine in the original story of Ali Baba. The cave’s doors are wide open, wide enough that you can see the shadow of a man holding up a scimitar or a similar sword.

Based on the title and presentation, The Forty Thieves Quest is likely to be DLC instead of being a part of the main story campaign.

The original Ali Baba and Forty Thieves is a Middle Eastern folk tale of unknown antiquity. The version we know today comes from the 18th century book One Thousand And One Nights, added in by translator and author Antoine Galland based on the version retold to him by a Maronite Christian named Hanna Diab.

If this turns out to be real DLC for Assassin’s Creed Mirage, based on the beloved folk tale, it is possible that other folk tales and pieces of literature from the Middle East will also be inspiration for other DLC. For example, content inspired by or based on Babylonian myths are in play based on the historical setting. On the other hand, they may stick to more familiar stories, like the Sinbad cycle, another set of stories that was not originally part of but added to the One Thousand and One Nights.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage itself follows the lead of prior games in the franchise, rooted in the historical events of the Anarchy at Samarra. Ubisoft will weave in fictional, even revisionist elements to this history, to fit in with the events and greater world of the Templars and Assassins. Of course, any fictional stories they bring into this game will also be reinterpreted and remade to fit into that universe as well.

Either way, fans can already expect Ubisoft to bring back Discovery Tour, to spotlight Mirage’s new setting, ancient Iraq. Previous Discovery Tour modes proved popular in spotlighting the histories and sights of Egypt, Greece, Norway and England, for the games Assassin’s Creed Origins, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla respectively. This content is available as separate DLC from the main game and features nonviolent gameplay, instead emphasizing exploration and collecting mechanics.

Ubisoft’s next Forward event is coming up this September 10, 2022, when they can be expected to officially announce this game, and possibly this DLC.

