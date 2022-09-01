PlayStation Plus September Line-Up Officially Revealed

It was only in the last 24 hours that the PlayStation Plus Essential line-up had been leaked, but now, official word on both the Essential line-up, as well as what subscribers to PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe has come from PlayStation itself.

As was rumoured, the three free games that players who subscribe to the base level of PlayStation Plus, the Essential tier, will be able to redeem this coming month are, EA’s “white-knuckle street racer” Need For Speed Heat for PS4, Arc System Works’ gorgeous fighter, Granblue Fantasy: Versus for PS4, and indie darling, and incredibly photogenic, Toem for PS5. The trio of titles will be available beginning Tuesday, September 6, 2022, and will be available for nearly a month, leaving the free aspect of the service when the new titles sweep in on Tuesday, October 3, 2022.

PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers beginning September 20, 2022 are getting quite the bounty this month with a lengthy list of beloved games, both old, and new, coming to the service. Bethesda’s PS5 exclusive smash, Deathloop, Ubisoft’s first step towards a new Assassin’s Creed, Assassin’s Creed: Origins, the most popular entry in the Watch Dogs universe, also from Ubisoft, Watch Dogs 2, the Dragon Ball brawler x action RPG, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, the beloved, and contemplative indie smash, Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition, one of 2021’s most adored indies, Chicory: A Colourful Tale, supercross madness with Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5, the fan favourite HD remaster, Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX, and a suite of Ubisoft titles including Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show, Rayman Legends, and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition, are all coming to the serivce this month.

For Premium subscribers, beginning September 20, players will be getting access to PS1 classic, Syphon Filter 2, a trio of Sly Cooper titles, from The Sly Collection, which bundles together the first three titles from the franchise that were each initially released on the PS2, PS3 sequel Sly Cooper: Thieves In Time, and the Sly spin-off, Bentley’s Hackpack. Meanwhile, fans of the PSP are getting some nostalgic love as well with movie tie-in Toy Story 3, and action RPG Kingdom Of Paradise both joining the service. Importantly for players in regions such as Australia, and others with the discounted PlayStation Plus Deluxe substitute for Premium, the majority of the titles in this final list won’t be available due to PS3 titles currently only being accessible via streaming. Deluxe subscribers will have access to each of Syphon Filter 2, Toy Story 3, and Kingdom Of Paradise.

The current crop of PlayStation Plus Essential titles, Yakuza: Like A Dragon, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, and Little Nightmares will depart the service as the new games become available on September 6, 2022.