Fortnite to Get a Lady Gaga Concert

When it comes to Fortnite, the game is so massive and so popular that saying that “it can’t do a certain thing” is foolish. The title has done a lot of things that many people would think are crazy, outlandish, foolish, or “not canon to the material of the characters” and so on and so forth. The game frankly revels in that stuff and they know that it’ll bring even more people to the table than it did before. That’s just how it works, so should we really be that surprised that the game might be getting a Lady Gaga Concert?

Most of you are probably like, “No, not really,” which goes and proves the point exactly. Just to be clear, there honestly isn’t a confirmation of this happening as of yet. But, there are signs that can’t be ignored here. For example, some leaked data from the game has an emote being found known as “Jug Band’. This isn’t a direct reference to Lady Gaga, but apparently, if you put this emote on four different characters and they play it at the same time, you’ll get a cover of “Poker Face” by Lady Gaga. Coincidence? We think not.

Second of all, Epic Games did reveal that the upcoming Rainbow Royale Event will feature musicians like Lady Gaga being in it. So her just “being in it” to doing a concert in the game isn’t that much of a stretch at all. Especially for Fortnite.

Do recall that this wouldn’t be the first concert we’ve gotten in the game as Ariana Grande showed up in The Rift Tour and was even a playable skin for players. A lot of people go enjoyment out of that, if for no other reason than for them to say they wiped out a whole map as Ariana Grande. It’s a serious burn, trust us.

While many people might not “get” how this game got to the level of where it is right now, you can’t knock them for throwing everything they have to keep it both relevant and popular. Don’t forget that for Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker they dropped basically a prequel message in the game that showcased “Somehow…Palpatine’s Returned…”. Or even more recently, with the Dragon Ball Super crossover that fans are still enjoying, players got to watch episodes of the show within the game! A show within a game, how meta.

Hopefully, we’ll get some clarity on this sooner rather than later, but either way, if this does happen, this will be another win for the game. It will also be another reason for people to spend money on it and make Epic Games richer. Just saying.

Source: Twitter