Did a Dragon Ball Super Animator Confirm Return of the Anime?

If there is one thing that fans can be counted on when they’re a fan of something, is that if they like what they see, they’ll want more no matter what. Whether it be another episode, another season, another show with some of the characters, or a movie, they’ll want more. Anime fans are particularly that way because they sometimes will find a series that resonates with them in such a way that the idea of them going without it is downright impossible. If you don’t believe us, you need only look at the current state of the Dragon Ball Super fanbase.

As of right now, they’re all but foaming at the mouth for an announcement of what’ll happen next with the franchise. The Dragon Ball Super line started with the movies Battle of Gods and Resurrection F. Both of which were expanded upon in the main anime when the time came. The anime itself was mostly positive in its reception. Not the least of which was because of the advanced visual style compared to the previous version of the anime, as well as arcs like the Goku Black Saga and the Tournament of Power arc. Then, we got the Broly movie after the anime ended, and then just recently, we received the Super Hero movie which has done very well at the box office.

Given all of that, you’d swear that we’d be getting more from the franchise, right? Except, both Akira Toriyama and Toei Animation have been very coy about what’s coming next. Or, if there is anything coming next at all. However, someone might have just let something slip.

That would be animator Chikashi Kubota, who worked on the last two movies and is a well respected director in the anime genre. A fan on Twitter praised his work in the new movie and noted that they hope he’ll be back animating Dragon Ball soon. To which they replied, “Thank you! I’ll be back!”

Well that sounds pretty definitive, wouldn’t you say? Granted, they might have meant that as an “I’ll be back doing anime soon!” kind of statement, but given that the fan specifically named the franchise for the wish, that would be odd.

Of course, the question then becomes one of, “What would the anime do when it returns?” Well, Super Hero did establish that it happened after the Broly movie, with Broly himself showing up for a small cameo. So, it’s possible that they might go and adapt some of what’s going on in the manga that is still very much ongoing right now. It did just end a big arc, mind you. But by the time it would be animated the next arc would be well underway.

So while this may not be 100% proof, it is a reason to hold out hope.

