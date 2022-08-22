Patrick Mahomes Becomes Part of Fortnite Icons Series

Just when you thought that Fortnite couldn’t get any weirder or wackier with its crossovers, things reach a new level of bizarre. On the 24th, the game won’t be introducing an anime character or any faces from a movie or TV series. Instead, current NFL superstar and potential future GOAT Patrick Mahomes will be jumping into the battle royale. He’s arguably the best quarterback on the field right now and starting very soon, you’ll be able to make him arguably the best player in Fortnite.

For those unfamiliar, Patrick Mahomes came from Texas Tech and was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs with their 1st round draft pick years back. The move was heavily criticized because many people were unsure of how just how good this kid could play. What’s more, they fully sat him his rookie year so that he could learn from the veteran quarterback Alex Smith.

The moment he got onto the field as the main QB, he took over the NFL. With his speed, with his grip, with his skills, he turned the Chiefs into a perennial contender. He’s been to four straight AFC Championship games, went to back-to-back Super Bowls, and won the first one he was in. He’s been a league MVP, already had a career’s worth of highlights in just a few years, and signed the first-ever $500 million dollar contract in NFL history when he resigned with the Chiefs.

Do you understand why he’s in Fortnite now?

Won’t go down for anything but history.



It’s time for Patrick Mahomes to step foot in Fortnite!



See more: https://t.co/c2F9qiegt9 pic.twitter.com/oe4XbseIZG — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 22, 2022

Going back to the video game world, you’ll be able to play as Mahomes via the Fornite Icons series, and true to form, you’ll have a couple of different options. Players can choose from his default look, his Gladiator Look, or his Gameday Gladiator look. Still not enough? His alter ego, Mahomes Saucy Style, will also be available. Players can also get special items and emotes tied to Patrick to further differentiate him from the pack.

Wait, there’s still more. If you want a chance to be him early, you’re in luck. Tomorrow, there will be a special 3-hour tournament that’ll allow the winning team to get the skin for free! Check out the Epic Games site for more details on that as they break down the time for the tournament by region.

As you can see, Fortnite is not afraid to go out and get the biggest names in all of media for their game. Will you be playing as Patrick Mahomes when he arrives in the title?

Source: Epic Games