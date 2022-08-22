The Lord of the Rings May Be the Next Fortnite Crossover

Fortnite has been breaking out plenty of crossovers as of late, trying to get some more big names and franchises into the mold to lure in more players and get them to spend money. Just recently, the game introduced a major crossover with Dragon Ball, adding skins of popular characters into the game along with the series’ world, items, and of course, Kamehameha’s for everyone. According to rumors on Twitter, Lord of the Rings is up next for the battle royale treatment.

This was noticed by a player who took pictures of one of the beaches in Fortnite and noted that “The Rock Kid” was building a sand castle. That wouldn’t be enough to warrant any speculation, but he noted that the sandcastle is one that looks like it matches a familiar scene from Lord of the Rings.

A crossover could happen, but the entire IP of J.R.R. Tolkien’s work is currently under new management via the Embracer Group. That has left many potential crossovers and other activities using the IP up in the air. We don’t know what the goals of the Embracer Group are with Lord of the Rings, and as a result, we have no clue whether they would want the characters or world to be in something like Fortnite. Only time will tell.

What would such a crossover even entail? Not unlike the previous crossover, we’d likely get skins of members of the Fellowship, like Gandalf, Gimli, Aragorn, Legolas, and one of the Hobbits. We’d also likely get recreations of certain key locations like Hobbiton or Riverdell. We could also see the arrival of The One Ring as an item to help make players invisible for a short time if they were to find it. How about a special battle mode where you’d have to go up against a Balrog? That could be fun.

The Lord of the Rings is about to be more relevant than ever before due to Amazon’s The Rings of Power series that is about to debut on Amazon Prime. A crossover could help promote it, though it likely doesn’t need much help attracting an audience.

Source: Twitter