The Cycle: Frontier Kicks Off Season 2 Next Month

The Cycle: Frontier is coming to the end of its first season after launching back in June. It’s fair to say the free-to-play PvPvE extraction shooter has had some pretty strong success so far. The high-stakes action has seen 2.4 million players jump into the game up to now. It looks as though the new content coming up in Season 2 could help grow those numbers even further.

Yager has also dropped a trailer for the upcoming season 2 adventure, which will see players able to explore a brand new map. The mysterious locale of Tharis Island looks ripe for plundering, although players will need to be on their guard to fight off the monsters lurking within the depths of its caves. You can check out the trailer for yourself right here to get a feel for the next chapter in The Cycle: Frontier.

Set in a futuristic world known as Fortuna III, The Cycle: Frontier pits players against players and otherworldly enemies at the same time. With resource gathering, looting, and scavenging at the core of the action, the game is all about grabbing as much as possible and being safely extracted with your loot. It’s certainly proven to be compelling viewing in its first couple of months. Nearly 25 million hours of gameplay from The Cycle: Frontier has been watched on Twitch so far, by 50,000 different streamers. The sci-fi-inspired shooter game has seen a number of updates and improvements in the form of patches since its initial launch and promises a brand new endgame mechanic in its new Tharis Island location. This is intended to enhance the game’s existing levels of playstyle customization and provide players with more sense of depth when it comes to combat mechanics. It all sounds very exciting and a sign that the game’s ongoing development is heading in the right direction.

Of course, players will also be able to get their hands on a whole host of new items in the game’s season 2 update. New loot, items, and a new and improved Fortuna Pass battle pass will all be coming into play at the end of September. Those getting ready for the upcoming season should be aware of the progression wipe that’s up ahead. This will begin with an end-of-season event during the final fortnight of the current season. Known as The Cataclysm, the event will allow all players to begin season 2 from the same starting point. All progression will be reset, however, players will retain all of their in-game purchased or earned Aurum, as well as all of their owned cosmetics and any unspent currency.

The Cycle: Frontier Season 2 kicks off on September 28. The game is free-to-play and is available now on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Source