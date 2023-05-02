35 Best Sci-fi Single Player Games You Can’t Afford to Miss

When you want to forget about the current state of the world and escape for a while, single-player sci-fi games are the best gateway. Whether you want to explore the stars, discover an alternative universe, or would just like to slay some aliens, there is a sci-fi game for everyone. Here are the best sci-fi single-player games you can’t afford to miss.

#35 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S

Releease Date: April 28, 2023

The gaming space is slowly becoming flooded with video games that are more about the add-ons, season passes, and other updated “experiences” versus just being about the games themselves. So if you’re looking for a title that’s solely a single-player experience while also being really awesome, Star Wars Jedi Survivor is for you.

The game follows the continued journey of Cal Kestis as he attempts to bring down the Empire and secure the safety of those around him.

Wield your lightsabers in various ways to defeat various enemies and unlock new powers to help give you the edge! A deep experience awaits, so trust in the Force and take your first steps.

#34 Atomic Heart

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One XSX|S PS5

Release: February 21, 2023

You’ve likely heard quite a bit about Atomic Heart since its arrival. The game is being hailed as the “Russian version” of another dystopian title, and that’s not far off in certain respects.

The game takes place in an alternate reality where the Soviet Union was able to use advanced technology to build a utopia—one where robots were everywhere and could help people do various tasks.

But just when things were being taken to the next level, everything fell apart. So now, you must find out the truth and survive all that’s coming your way while using sci-weapons and abilities.

Oh, and there are female dancing robots that people can’t start talking about.

#33 Dead Space Remake

Developer: Motive Studio

Publisher: Electronic Arts Inc.

Platforms: PC PS5 XSX|S

Release: January 27, 2023

With the world so focused on multiplayer adventures, it’s always refreshing when you get an excellent single-player experience to focus on. The Dead Space Remake brings you back to the horrific depths of space to relive one of the best horror-themed single-player journeys.

As Isaac Clarke, you’ll brave the corridors of a mining vessel in search of answers. What happened to the crew? Why are there monsters everywhere? How can Isaac possibly survive this?

The team behind the remake put extra effort into fleshing out the world and Isaac, so you’ll get more of a connection with him than you did before. So if you have never played the original, or haven’t played it in a while, get the remake.

#32 Stray

Developer: BlueTwelve Studio

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5

Release Date: July 19, 2022

Stray is the science-fiction game that you didn’t know you needed to play, and possibly the most unusual one around. Set in a futuristic secret city hidden beneath a ruined city, a stray cat finds itself trapped in a world that is completely foreign. The aesthetics of this city were supposedly influence by Kowloon Walled City, an ungoverned and densely populated Chinese enclave in British ruled Hong Kong. Not only is the setting incredibly futuristic, it still harbors the grime and dirt of a super city from our very own Earth – calling this the perfect playground for an adventurous stray cat would be an understatement.

#31 Half-Life: Alyx

Developer: Valve

Publisher: Valve

Platform: Microsoft Windows and Linux with VR headsets

Release Date: March 23, 2020

In 2020, Valve brought back the license that made it famous: Half-Life. But as you probably already know, the company didn’t release Half-Life 3, to the fans’ biggest despair. Instead, Valve released Half-Life: Alyx, a virtual reality FPS. It takes place between the events of Half-Life and Half-Life 2, as Earth is under the control of an alien empire called the Combine. Players control Alyx Vance, a young woman that helps the human resistance movement with her father. Just like the previous games in the series, Half-Life: Alyx mainly relies on shooting mechanics and puzzle-solving.

#30 Ghostrunner

Developer: One More Level, Slipgate Ironworks

Publisher: All in! Games SA, 505 Games

Platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, Amazon Luna

Release Date: October 27, 2020

Ghostrunner is a mix between a platformer and a slasher game. It put the emphasis on speed and violence, all while being set in a post-apocalyptic cyberpunk megastructure. The world as we know it is no more, and what is left of humanity is fighting for survival. Everyone is gathered in the same building, a vast skyscraper, and we have to make our way to the top. Luckily, we play as a Ghostrunner, and even though we have no memory of our past we can count on our cybernetic enhancements to grant us superhuman abilities. Both the enemies and the main character can die from a single hit, so everything about Ghostrunner is about speed, precision, and efficiency.

#29 Observation

Developer: No Code

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Platform: PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One

Release Date: May 21, 2019

Observation is a sci-fi thriller where we play as an artificial intelligence software aboard a multi-national space station. Our spaceship, Observation, is in orbit above Earth. But something happens, and our space station is left without power, spinning in the void. When our AI comes back online, the crew is missing. What happened? Where is everyone? It is up to you to find out. As you play as an AI, you can’t move around freely. But you get access to the space station’s cameras, and as the game progresses you can see more of the station. Observation brings the oppressive feeling of space thrillers, but this time, you are the one in charge of finding out what happened to your crew.

#28 Halo Reach

Developer: Bungie Inc

Publisher: Microsoft Game Studios

Platform: Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release Date: September 14, 2010

Halo Reach is the fifth installment in the Halo series and a direct prequel to Halo Combat Evolved. The game is set in 2552. Humanity, led by the United Nations Space Command, is at war against an alien collective known as the Covenant. Humans are not really winning this war, and almost all of their interstellar colonies have fallen. The homeworld of the United Nations Space Command, Reach, is now under threat by the Covenant. Humanity only has one hope left: the Spartans, an elite team of supersoldiers. We play as one of these soldiers, Noble Six, as our team is trying to save everyone from the Covenant’s threat.

#27 Prey (2017)

Developer: Arkane Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Release Date: May 5, 2017

What if the USSR and the USA found aliens during their space race? That question is the premise of Prey’s story. The Soviet Union and the United States work together to capture and study aliens, unbeknownst to the general population. They manage to catch a species of aliens called the Typhon and study it on a space station orbiting the Moon. But in 1980, an accident happens and the project is shut down, leaving the captive Typhon alive in the abandoned station. Years later, a private company purchased this station to conduct experiments meant to improve humanity with Typhon’s abilities. But things don’t go as planned, and you end up trapped in a station overrun by hostile aliens. And as the name of the game suggests, you are the prey.

#26 Tacoma

Developer: Fullbright

Publisher: Fullbright

Platform: Microsoft Windows, Linux, Mac OS, Xbox One, PlayStation 4

Release Date: August 2, 2017

Tacoma is an exploration game about an abandoned spaceship, but it doesn’t feature any form of combat. In 2088, many space stations are orbiting around Earth, and most of them belong to big corporations like Amazon, Hilton, or the Venturis Corporation. One of the stations owned by Venturis, Tacoma, ends up seemingly abandoned. But what happened? The main character of the game, Amy, is here to investigate. Thanks to an augmented reality device, Amy can review everything that happened in Tacoma. She can see the actions and conversations of the crew and manipulate the footage like a recording, fast-forwarding or rewinding as necessary. Using this footage will reveal what happened to Tacoma and its crew.

#25 Cyberpunk 2077

Developer: CD Projekt

Publisher: CD Projekt

Platform: Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Google Stadia, Microsoft Windows

Release Date: November 19, 2020

If GTA was set in the future, it would probably look like Cyberpunk 2077. The action takes place in Night City, an open-world futuristic city located in North California. You can do pretty much anything you want in Night City, from beating people in the streets to driving around in your car or going to the prostitutes. Sounds familiar? The main difference between Cyberpunk 2077 and GTA, besides its futuristic setting, is its story. The game follows the story of the main character V, who is having hallucinations of a deceased rockstar because of a mysterious cybernetic implant. Cyberpunk 2077 received mixed reviews when it first came out, mainly because of game-crashing bugs. But since then, CD Projekt Red released several updates, fixing the biggest issues of the game.

#24 Borderlands Series

Developer: Gearbox Software

Publisher: 2K Games

Platform: Microsoft Windows, Mac OS, Linux, Android, iOS, PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: October 20, 2009

The Borderlands series consists of four games, starting with Borderlands in 2009 to Borderlands 3, released ten years later. All these games are FPS with RPG elements. The main characteristics of Borderlands games are their unique graphics and their sense of humor. The games primarily take place on Pandora, a planet that is believed to be filled with rare minerals. But the planet is mainly home to bandits and raiders, all crazier than the others. Borderlands is one of the best-selling video game franchises of all time. A film adaptation of the series is even in development, starring Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

#23 Outer Wilds

Developer: Mobius Digital

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Platform: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Release Date: May 28, 2019

Outer Wilds is a space exploration game like no other. You only have 22 minutes to explore a solar system. After that, the sun goes supernova and blows everything up. The goal of the game is to find out why this solar system is stuck in this 22-minute time loop. Luckily, everything you discover carries on to the next time loop. Outer Wilds is filled with puzzles to solve and people to meet on your quest to solve the solar system’s mystery. And if you don’t feel like saving the universe, you can always travel to the various planets and stare at the environment one last time before everything blows up.

#22 Doom (2016)

Developer: id Software

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platform: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Android, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Stadia

Release Date: May 13, 2016

If your favorite part in sci-fi games is smashing some aliens, then Doom is a perfect game for you. The executive director of the game, Marty Stratton, even says that the key principles of Doom are “badass demons, big effing guns, and moving really fast”. The game takes place in 2149, on a research facility on Mars. Scientists are trying to draw energy from Hell in order to solve an energy crisis on Earth. They find a sarcophagus containing the Doom Slayer, the main character of the game imprisoned by demons after his rampage in Hell. Of course, using Hell’s energy isn’t an easy task, and the facility is eventually overrun by demons. It’s time for the Doom Slayer, aka you, to slay some more demons.

#21 Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Developer: Insomniac Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Release: 2021

Platform: PS5, PC

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered builds very much off of the Batman Arkham series in terms of how it handles its action and adventure elements.

For example, you’ll be put into a deep story as Spider-Man has to save the city from a new threat via The Demons and the power Mr. Negative. But this is only touching the tip of the iceberg, one that’ll bring many classic Spider-Man characters into the fold!

As for the action, you’ll get to wield a wide array of Spider-Man gadgets and attacks in order to attack foes! String combos together to do KO blows, and upgrade your gadgets to be more useful as you progress!

#20 Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

Developer: Guerrilla Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows

Release Date: February 28, 2017

Horizon Zero Dawn follows the story of Aloy, a huntress who tries to understand her past. After an apocalyptic event known as the Faro Plague, machines are roaming the lands, killing everyone in sight. Humans lost their technological advancement, electricity, and all cities are now overflown by nature. Generations later, humans are back to a primitive state and live in small tribes, being the prey instead of the predators. Aloy was cast out from her tribe at birth and trained all her childhood to win the Proving, a competition granting her the right to join the tribe. But things don’t go as planned, and Aloy sets off to venture through the post-apocalyptic lands and fight the deadly machines.

#19 SOMA

Developer: Frictional Games

Publisher: Frictional Games

Platform: Microsoft Windows, Mac OS, Classic Mac OS, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Release Date: September 22, 2015

While some sci-fi games are cute explorations titles where you discover the universe, some are really scary games that make you feel lucky it’s sci-fi and not real life. Soma is one of these scary games. It doesn’t rely on jumpscares but rather twists your mind using elements of psychological horror. Soma takes place in an underwater remote research facility in the year 2104. A meteor destroyed most of the Earth, leaving the scientists and patients from the facility as the sole human survivors. The AI overseeing the facility took control of the building and turned all the surviving humans into bio-mechanical mutants. You play as an unexpected patient that just woke up in this chaos. You have to survive this mess, but can’t use any weapon – you either outsmart your enemies or die.

#18 Control Ultimate Edition

Developer: Remedy Entertainment

Publisher: 505 Games

Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: August 27, 2019

Control is an action-adventure game that puts you at the head of the Federal Bureau of Control, also known as FBC. The main character, Jesse Faden, is the Bureau’s new Director. A new deadly enemy has invaded and corrupted reality. Your mission is to stop this threat, using your powers obtained by paranormal items imbued with energies from another dimension. Control Ultimate Edition includes the main game as well as its two expansions, The Foundation and AWE.

#17 Alien: Isolation

Developer: Creative Assembly

Publisher: Sega

Platform: Microsoft Windows, Linux, Mac OS, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS

Release Date: October 7, 2014

Alien: Isolation is a survival horror game set 15 years after the events of the original Alien movie. The main character of the game is Amanda Ripley, the daughter of Alien’s star Ellen Ripley. Just like her mother, Amanda needs to avoid the Alien creature roaming around a spaceship. To do so, she has a useful motion tracker indicating when the creature comes closer. The Alien cannot be defeated, so you will have to be smart and hide whenever necessary. You may encounter other enemies and get access to some weapons, but munitions are scarce. Alien: Isolation is a nerve-breaking game that makes you hold your breath in real life, even though the creature can’t see you through your screen.

#16 Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Developer: Eidos-Montréal

Publisher: Square Enix

Platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows

Release Date: October 26, 2021

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is Square Enix’s take on the popular superhero movie. This action-adventure game follows the adventures of Star-Lord and his friends Gamora, Rocket, Groot, and Drax. The story takes place several years after a massive galactic war that impacted the whole universe. The Guardians of the Galaxy are looking to make quick money by lending their services around the galaxy. But a seemingly funny bet between two of the team’s members will trigger a series of events that threatens the peace of the entire universe. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy features gorgeous graphics, balanced gameplay, and the sense of humor that made the movies famous.

#15 Doom Eternal

Developer: id Software

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Stadia

Release Date: March 20, 2020

Doom Eternal is the sequel to Doom (2016). Once again, the Doomguy is back to smash some aliens. His mission is to save Earth from the demons from Hell, but let’s be real: the goal of any Doom game is to kill as many enemies as possible with several weapons. On top of the traditional single-player campaign of all Doom games, Doom Eternal introduces two new game modes: a multiplayer mode called Battlemode, and a survival challenge called Horde Mode. In Battlemode, players can be either the Doom Slayer or a demon, and they fight until one of them wins. Horde Mode increases the difficulty of the game by sending waves of enemies to the player. Each wave is stronger than the one before, and the goal is to survive as long as possible.

#14 Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Developer: BioWare, Obsidian Entertainment

Publisher: LucasArts

Platform: Microsoft Windows, Xbox, Mac OS X, iOS, Android, Linux, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: July 15, 2003

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, also known as KOTOR, is an RPG set in the Star Wars universe. Four thousand years before the beginning of the Star Wars movies, Darth Malak and his Sith armada attack the Republic. The main character of the game needs to find a way to stop Malak’s plans. The game’s plot and ending depend on whether you align with the light or dark side of the Force – you can either defeat the Sith or rule over them. The original KOTOR game was highly praised and led to the development of several sequels and expansions.

#13 Horizon Forbidden West

Developer: Guerrilla Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Release Date: February 18, 2022

Horizon Forbidden West is the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn. It picks up the events right after the ending of the original game and further continues Aloy’s adventure. In this new installment in the series, the huntress has to head to the Forbidden West to prevent the destruction of Earth as we know it. Horizon Forbidden West brings new mechanics to the series, such as the ability to swim and fight underwater or use a glider to move in the air. Besides hunting the machines, one of the best parts of Horizon Forbidden West is its sci-fi world. The game is set in a post-apocalyptic world, where humans are back in a hunting-gathering state. Nature took back control of the major cities, leaving human tribes in small villages as they need to defend themselves against deadly machines.

#12 Death Stranding

Developer: Kojima Productions

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment, 505 Games

Platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows

Release Date: November 8, 2019

Death Stranding is a pretty unique game. A cataclysmic event called the Death Stranding wiped out most life on Earth, leaving only a few human colonies across the world. Some giant invisible monsters known as BTs feed on humans and cause explosions similar to nuclear blasts, further destroying the world as we knew it. Even the rain can’t be trusted, as it ages everything it touches. The game is set in the United States, now called United Cities of America. The main character, Sam Porter Bridges, is a carrier tasked with delivering goods across the country. He also has to link the isolated colonies together to make America great again.

#11 Dead Space Series

Developer: Visceral Games

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platform: Xbox 360, Wii, PlayStation 3, Microsoft Windows

Release Date: October 13, 2008

Dead Space is one of the most iconic sci-fi action horror video game series. The three main entries to the series follow the adventures of Isaac Clarke, a starship systems engineer. The first game is set in 2508, as humanity harvests resources throughout the galaxy to prevent the extinction of human life on Earth. Isaac joins a search and repair mission on the oldest harvest spaceship, only to find out the crew got infected by an alien scourge. Isaac has to face powerful alien creatures, as well as his own hallucinations caused by this scourge.

#10 Half-Life

Developer: Valve

Publisher: Sierra Studios

Platform: Microsoft Windows, Mac OS, Linux, PlayStation 2

Release Date: November 19, 1998

Half-Life is a staple of both FPS and sci-fi games. It was Valve’s first product, years before Steam and the following success of the company. The main character of the game, Gordon Freeman, is a physicist working at the Black Mesa Research Facility. During one of his experiments, things don’t go as planned and a portal opens to another dimension. Aliens invade the facility, killing several scientists. To cover up the incident, the government sends the military to kill all hostile aliens and any Black Mesa personnel they find. Gordon Freeman turns from a chill scientist to a weapon expert as he needs to survive and escape the facility.

#9 Half-Life 2

Developer: Valve

Publisher: Valve

Platform: Microsoft Windows, Mac OS, Linux, Android, Xbox, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3

Release Date: November 16, 2004

Twenty years after the incident at the Black Mesa Research Facility, Gordon Freeman is back in Half-Life 2. During the incident, a portal opened to another dimension, unleashing aliens in the facility. This caught the attention of a multidimensional empire called the Combine, which came to conquer Earth shortly after the events of the original Half-Life game. Gordon Freeman now needs to join the resistance to free Earth from its alien oppressor. Just like in the first game, Half-Life 2 combines FPS and puzzle mechanics. It also adds new features, such as vehicles and physics-based gameplay.

#8 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Developer: Respawn Entertainment

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia

Release Date: November 15, 2019

The ultimate sci-fi movie series for me has always been Star Wars. So when an action-adventure game offers to fulfill my Jedi fantasy and wield a lightsaber, I can’t pass. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order goes beyond other games from the franchise by offering more than an FPS featuring the most iconic characters from the series. This game puts you in the shoes of a Jedi Padawan who narrowly escaped the purge of Order 66. As one of the few survivors, you need to rebuild the Jedi Order and learn how to master the Force.

#7 NieR: Automata

Developer: PlatinumGames

Publisher: Square Enix

Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Release Date: February 23, 2017

NieR:Automata is a pretty unique game, and one of the best RPGs released in the past few years. The story is set thousands of years after the original Nier game, during a war between alien-created machines and human-crafted androids. The game follows the adventures of three androids: 2B, 9S, and A2. They fight against these machines from another world to free Earth and humanity from their control. NieR:Automata features desolate open-world, hack-and-slash combats, some platforming elements, and various RPG customization elements. Understanding the full story of NieR:Automata requires multiple playthroughs, each unlocking part of the story.

#6 Black Mesa

Developer: Crowbar Collective

Publisher: Crowbar Collective

Platform: Microsoft Windows, Linux

Release Date: March 6, 2020

Black Mesa is a third-party remake of Half-Life, the popular sci-fi shooter from Valve. It was originally published as a free mod before Valve authorized its commercial release. The plot of Black Mesa follows Half-Life’s storyline. Gordon Freeman, a scientist working at the Black Mesa Research Facility, inadvertently opens a portal to an alien dimension, bringing its creatures to Earth. Black Mesa is an improved version of Half-Life, taking advantage of a better engine than the original game. Not only does Black Mesa bring back Half-Life with better graphics, but the developers also reworked the final chapters of the game. Overall, Black Mesa is Half-Life, but better.

#5 Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Developer: 343 Industries

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platform: Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: November 11, 2014

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is a compilation of six Halo games: Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, Halo: Reach, and Halo 4. Each of these games received a graphical update. The collection even features access to the live-action series Halo: Nightfall as well as the Halo 5: Guardians multiplayer beta. Halo: The Master Chief Collection is a good way to discover Master Chief’s story with updated graphics and on more consoles than just the original Xbox and Xbox 360.

#4 Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Developer: BioWare

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Release Date: May 14, 2021

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is a collection featuring Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, Mass Effect 3, and over 40 DLC for these games. The trilogy was entirely remastered, now featuring 4K graphics and various technical improvements. One of the best parts is that Mass Effect Legendary Edition improves the gameplay of the original Mass Effect game, which has a great scenario but outdated controls. This action RPG trilogy follows the story of Commander Shepard, an elite human soldier that tries to unite various alien representatives against a common threat. The games offer various choices that impact the story, not only of the current game but also of the following ones.

#3 No Man’s Sky

Developer: Hello Games

Publisher: Hello Games

Platform: Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S,PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows

Release Date: August 8, 2016

When it first came out, No Man’s Sky faced some serious backlash. While the game offered countless planets to explore, there wasn’t much more to do in this universe. Since then, Hello Games raised the bar. Several updates turned No Man’s Sky into what it was meant to be all along: a gigantic exploration game, where you can discover procedurally generated planets filled with life. You can even meet alien species, learn their languages and communicate. Or tame alien animals and ride them to watch the sunset and eight moons on an isolated planet across the universe.

#2 Deus Ex

Developer: Ion Storm

Publisher: Eidos Interactive

Platform: Microsoft Windows, Mac OS, PlayStation 2

Release Date: June 22, 2000

Despite being released over 20 years ago, Deus Ex is still one of the best sci-fi games available on PC. The game is set in the year 2052, in a cyberpunk dystopian world. The main character, JC Denton, is an agent of the United Nations Anti-Terrorist Coalition. His mission is to track down a terrorist group that stole the vaccine for a deadly virus. Throughout his adventures, JC Denton will uncover many secrets involving many obscure groups, including the Illuminati. Luckily for him, he can defeat the bad guys more easily thanks to nanotechnology granting him superhuman abilities.

#1 Detroit: Become Human

Developer: Quantic Dream

Publisher: Quantic Dream, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows

Release Date: April 24, 2018

Detroit: Become Human is a sci-fi single-player game that follows the story of three characters: Kara, Markus, and Connor. Kara is a housekeeper wanting to protect a child, Markus is a caretaker for a tetraplegic painter, and Connor is a police investigator. But these characters are not humans: they are androids. And throughout the game, they become sentient and begin to develop their own feelings – the need to protect, the rage from injustice, and the never-ending question of right and wrong. Detroit: Become Human depicts a futuristic world where humans and androids are so similar it makes you question what truly makes us humans.