Playstation Plus Free Games for September 2022 Leaked

As it is now a tradition, the free PlayStation Plus games of the month have leaked ahead of their official announcement. Subscribers of PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium will have three more games to add to their library in September 2022: Need for Speed ​​Heat (PlayStation 4), Granblue Fantasy Versus (PlayStation 4), and TOEM (PlayStation 5).

Need for Speed ​​Heat is a 2019 opus celebrating the series’ 25th anniversary. It brings everything that made Need for Speed games popular, with fast-paced action and plenty of cars to drive around. The game is set in an open world inspired by Miami, Florida. Players can switch between day and night to engage in various race events, from illicit street racing to intense pursuits against the local police task force that wants you to slow down a bit.

Granblue Fantasy Versus is a 2.5D adventure mixing fighting game mechanics with RPG elements. This title features two different modes: RPG and Versus. The RPG mode lets you discover the full story of the game, fully voiced in both English and Japanese. You can upgrade your character and weapon, just like in a traditional RPG. The Versus mode is a classic fighting game mode, where two characters face each other in a deadly match.

TOEM is far from the shiny cars of Need for Speed Heat and the JRPG characters of Granblue Fantasy Versus. This black-and-white, hand-drawn adventure asks you to take pictures and chat with characters to help them solve their problems. The graphics, soundtracks, and relaxing gameplay of TOEM make this game a peaceful experience ideal to unwind with.

Every month, PlayStation Plus offers free games to its subscribers. This paying service is now divided into three tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium. They all offer various features, but one thing remains common between all tiers: free games. Subscribers can add at least two PlayStation 4 games and one PlayStation 5 title to their library for free. These offers are time-limited, so you need to claim the games each month before a new set of games comes to replace the current ones.

If this leak appears to be correct, Need for Speed ​​Heat (PlayStation 4), Granblue Fantasy Versus (PlayStation 4), and TOEM (PlayStation 5) will be available on September 6, 2022. All PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to download these games for free until October 4, 2022. PlayStation should confirm this new game lineup in the upcoming days.

Before grabbing these games on September 6, don’t forget to secure the PlayStation Plus games of August. Sony is offering Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Little Nightmares until September 6, when the new set of games will replace these titles.

