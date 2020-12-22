343 Industries Offer Set Photos Of Upcoming Halo TV Series

There seems to be a big focus lately for video games to be adapted into movies or television series. That’s not to say that there weren’t adaptations before, but it does feel like we’re seeing more of an influx as of late. For instance, we have the likes of Sonic The Hedgehog movie, Uncharted’s upcoming film, even The Last of Us has an HBO series in the works.

However, there is one IP that’s had trouble getting an adaptation off the ground. We’ve been hearing rumors that a Halo movie or TV series would be in the works. However, it was finally made official not that long ago for the Showtime network. Several productions were kicked off their schedules due to the coronavirus health pandemic outbreak. Now we’re seeing more studios make a return with new guidelines and restrictions in place.

One of those productions was the upcoming Halo TV series. Unfortunately, we don’t know what the storyline will be about quite yet other than it’s something original. Likewise, the team behind this production will have the ability to make a story that can go much further in-depth than what a movie would allow. As a result, Halo fans have been eager for more information to come out to the public.

While we don’t have any information regarding what you can expect with the storyline of this upcoming Halo TV series, some set images surfaced online. This is all thanks to the Halo Waypoint website where 343 Industries Kiki Wolfkill made note of how the production finally got to film some of the series after production resumed. It could be a bit before we get a look at the show but to tie fans over, here are some set photos including an image of Jen Taylor who has portrayed the iconic Cortana character in the Halo franchise.









Source: Halo Waypoint