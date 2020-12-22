Nintendo Switch Platform Is Only At Its Midpoint

There is quite a bit of love for Nintendo’s latest console platform. After their less than stellar launch of the Nintendo Wii U platform, it was a pleasant surprise to see the Nintendo Switch. This hybrid console not only was a hit for Nintendo fans but gamers that simply wanted a means to enjoy some of the latest video game titles while on the go.

However, we’ve seen rumors nonstop regarding a new pro model being in the works from Nintendo. Of course, that’s all there is, rumors. It wasn’t long ago that the current Nintendo Of America president, Doug Bowser, spoke with Polygon. Their conversation brought out a few topics, but one of which may calm some fans who were wondering if the Nintendo Switch is quickly finding its way out the door. That’s not the case at all, according to Doug Bowser.

Doug Bowser made note of the comments made by Nintendo head, Shuntaro Furukawa who stated that the Nintendo Switch is just starting the midpoint of its life cycle. That could mean that there are no other models in the works for the Nintendo Switch or at the very least, we likely have support lasting for another several years with this platform. Unfortunately, that may also mean we’ll have to deal with the dreaded Joy-Con drift issue a little while longer as well.

At any rate, fans who want to dive into the Nintendo Switch can at least feel assured that there’s still support for this system with both third-party and first-party video game titles being put out into the marketplace. Currently, you can opt for the standard Nintendo Switch console or the Nintendo Switch Lite which is a portable only version of the platform.

Source: Polygon