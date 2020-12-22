Footage Of Mirror’s Edge 2 Surfaces Online

Mirror’s Edge was a unique type of game. It was set in a first-person perspective with a focus on parkour maneuvers as you battled against corporations. With a storyline hoping to keep players tagging along and a fast-paced gameplay mechanic, EA had some high expectations that unfortunately couldn’t deliver. While the game had a fan base, the sales didn’t warrant too much effort for a sequel release.

Still, EA’s development team gave it a shot. DICE was behind the project and after their Mirror’s Edge title released in 2008, the studio got to work on their next installment, Mirror’s Edge 2. It seemed like there was still a focus around the protagonist Faith Connors, but outside of that nothing is known. That was until today we’re a new video has surfaced online showing off a prototype of Mirror’s Edge 2. This is a very short video so don’t expect anything really to chew through.

All we have is Faith taking out a police bodyguard before the video ends. The uploader on YouTube made note that this video was online once before by an unnamed EA employee. However, it was quickly removed from their social media profiles. Apparently, the prototyping phase didn’t go well and EA decided to scrap the project altogether. However, we did receive a new installment to the Mirror’s Edge video game franchise back in 2016 with Mirror’s Edge Catalyst.

Unfortunately, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst also didn’t see the same fame and hype that EA had planned. As a result, the game series has become dormant with no word on if we’ll ever get another Mirror’s Edge title or not. At any rate, we’ll have to wait and see just what EA ends up doing with Mirror’s Edge if the fan base starts to voice their interest in the IP once again.

Source: Gamerant, YouTube