Marvel’s Avengers Special Launch Edition War Table Scheduled for Next Week, “Believe us, You Won’t Want to Miss This One”

The official Marvel’s Avengers Twitter account has announced a special launch edition of War Table for next week.

Check out the announcement tweet down below:

Join us for our special launch edition of Marvel's Avengers WAR TABLE, debuting on September 1 at 10:00 AM PT! Believe us, you won't want to miss this one.



Watch: https://t.co/e1h2e2blAh pic.twitter.com/itxeH7q9Pg — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) August 25, 2020

The news comes from Twitter, where the official account for Marvel’s Avengers has revealed that players can expect a new War Table to take place on Sept. 1 at 10 AM PT. Players can expect a slew of news about the game and Square Enix has said that “Believe us, you won’t want to miss this one.”, teasing that there will be big news at the stream. However, at the time of writing there is no word on what this said big news can be, but fans can rest easy knowing there will indeed be something worthwhile.

In related news, a new beta trailer for Marvel’s Avengers has been released and showcases what players can expect from it when it goes live next week. Players can expect to saddle up their friends and clear out War Zone, Challenge Rooms, and much more. Thankfully, players are given the option to test out the latest title in multiple beta sessions that took place over the past weeks.

Marvel’s Avengers launches next week on Sept.4, 2020 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. If you haven’t already, be sure to check out the game’s official launch trailer here and check out the announced Hawkeye DLC right here.

Source: Marvel’s Avengers on Twitter