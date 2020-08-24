Marvel’s Avengers Launch Trailer Assembles Earth’s Mightiest Heroes

Ahead of its highly anticipated release next week, Marvel’s Avengers official launch trailer has been released and unites earth’s mightiest heroes.

Check out the new trailer down below:

“You’re already a hero. The only one left to convince is yourself.”

As mentioned above, the new trailer is all about the game’s highly anticipated launch which is due until next week. However, players will be delighted to know that the official launch trailer does not disappoint as fans will be met with an abundance of epic moments. Within its rather short, 1-minute runtime, players will witness the evil Modok take form and the Avengers assemble to take down the army of darkness.

In related news, a new beta trailer for Marvel’s Avengers has been released and showcases what players can expect from it when it goes live next week. Players can expect to saddle up their friends and clear out War Zone, Challenge Rooms, and much more. Thankfully, players are given the option to test out the latest title in multiple beta sessions that took place over the past weeks.

Marvel’s Avengers releases on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on Sept. 4, 2020.

