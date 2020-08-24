The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Receives First Teaser Trailer, Watch Here

Lord of the Rings fan rejoice as we have received our very first teaser trailer for developer’s Daedalic’s upcoming LotR title — Gollum.

Yes, the new teaser trailer shows us a glimpse at the world of Gollum and as many of us expected, it looks gritty. The short CGI teaser trailer manages to showcase plenty of little hidden easter eggs for Lord of the Rings fans to spot out such as the smeagol and Gollum references, the fish Gollum eats, and Mordor. It is kind of strange to have a Gollum game in the works, but from the look of it so far, it seems that it will deliver a backstory look into the iconic character we’ve all grown to love!

Check out the official teaser trailer for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum down below:

There was not much news to take away fro the CGI teaser trailer, so fans are still without a release date and/or actual gameplay footage. But it is nice to see that the developers are starting to promote the game, meaning some new footage for the game should not be too far behind.

Earlier this year the developers released a batch of screenshots of the game onto the internet, if you happened to miss that news, make sure to check them out right here as they are definitely worthing checking out!

Lord of the Rings: Gollum video game is set to release in 2021 for PC and all relevant consoles at the time. Are you excited to see what developer Daedalic brings to the table with this new LotR title? Let us know in the comments below!

source: IGN YouTube