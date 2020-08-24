NBA 2K21 Demo out Now, New, Action-Packed Trailer Released

In honor of NBA 2K21’s demo going live, 2K Sports has released a brand new trailer to celebrate the big day.

Check out the new trailer down below:

“This year’s NBA 2K21 Current Gen Demo includes four playable teams, the return of the MyPLAYER Builder, and the opportunity to try out some of NBA 2K’s latest gameplay innovations.”

As mentioned above, the new trailer is all about the game’s demo, which is available to download starting today. Within its 30-second runtime, the new trailer quickly hypes up the title by showcasing NBA stars from both the past and the present. As listed above the demo includes four playable teams in addition to the MyPlayer Builder. Lastly, players will be able to experience NBA 2K21’s latest gameplay innovations within this all-new game demo.

Earlier this summer, 2K Sports finally revealed who was going to grace the cover of NBA 2K21. This year there will be two cover athletes with the current generation copies being Damian Lillard with Pelican’s future all-star Zion Williamson appearing on next-generation editions.

NBA 2K21 launches on Sept. 4, 2020, on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. Current-gen demo launches on Aug. 24 on all platforms.

What are your thoughts on this new trailer? Are you excited to try NBA 2K21 out? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: NBA 2K21 on Youtube