It’s Official, Zion Williamson is The Cover Athlete for Next-Gen NBA 2K21

2K Games has revealed that New Orleans Pelican’s point guard, Zion Williamson will be the cover athlete for Next-Gen edition of NBA 2K21.

Check out the new trailer down below:

The new trailer jumps right into the point, showcasing the cover athlete in the exciting packaged video. The trailer wastes no time as it is under a minute long, but nonetheless, players will be delighted to know that Pelican’s future Allstar Zion will grace the cover of NBA 2K21.

In addition, yesterday 2K Games has announced that Portland Trailblazers’ star point guard, Damian Lillard will be the cover athlete for current-gen consoles. With today’s announcement, both the cover athletes have been revealed.

In related news, earlier this month at Sony’s Future Gaming Event fans were met with a brand new teaser for NBA 2K21. While the appearance was brief, it was pretty impactful. Check it out right here.

What are your thoughts on this news? Are you excited for NBA 2K21? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: NBA 2K Youtube