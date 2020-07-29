Marvel’s Avengers Beta Trailer Assembles Earth’s Mightiest Heroes

Marvel’s Avengers beta kicks off next week and to prepare fans for the event, Square Enix has released a new trailer that assembles earth’s mightiest heroes.

Check out the short, but sweet beta trailer down below:

“Marvel’s Avengers BETA weekends kick off in August! Save innocent citizens on A-Day, put the Avengers to the test in HARM Challenge Rooms, clear out War Zones with friends, and more.”

As mentioned above, the new beta trailer is short, but to the point. Within its 30-second runtime, fans will be met with an array of heroes including Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor. The trailer also gives players a sneak peek as to what’s to come in the beta. Players will be tasked with HARM Challenge Rooms and clearing out War Zones. This all happens to start next week on Aug. 7 for PlayStation users. Check out the beta dates down below:

August 7-9 : PlayStation Advantage Closed BETA: The first BETA weekend will be available for those who have pre-ordered Marvel’s Avengers on PlayStation 4. Pre-load will be available on August 6.

: PlayStation Advantage Closed BETA: The first BETA weekend will be available for those who have pre-ordered Marvel’s Avengers on PlayStation 4. Pre-load will be available on August 6. August 14-16 : PlayStation Advantage Open BETA & Xbox/PC Closed BETA: The second BETA weekend will be open to the entire PS4 community as part of our PlayStation Advantage partnership. Additionally, those of you who have pre-ordered Marvel’s Avengers on Xbox or PC will be able to jump in and play. Pre-load will be available on August 13.

: PlayStation Advantage Open BETA & Xbox/PC Closed BETA: The second BETA weekend will be open to the entire PS4 community as part of our PlayStation Advantage partnership. Additionally, those of you who have pre-ordered Marvel’s Avengers on Xbox or PC will be able to jump in and play. Pre-load will be available on August 13. August 21: Open BETA for All: August 21 – 23 will give all fans across all platforms a chance to jump in and play the Marvel’s Avengers BETA! Pre-load will be available on August 20.

Marvel’s Avengers releases on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on Sept. 4, 2020.

In related news, Crystal Dynamics has released a ton of news for the upcoming superhero title, so if you haven’t been following the game, then I’d suggest checking it on here on Gameranx. We received a brand new story trailer showcasing the main villain of the upcoming game — MODOK. We also received an 8-minute gameplay demo showcasing Thor in action. Check out more Marvel’s Avengers news right here!

