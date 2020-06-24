Marvel’s Avengers Receive New Seven Minute Gameplay Demo Featuring Thor and Hulk

As you may already know, Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics held their very first Marvel’s Avengers War Table event, which manage to showcase the highly anticipated game in nice fashion.

We received some gameplay, details about the various missions players will embark on, and a new story trailer. However, you’re here to see some new gameplay from the upcoming game, and let me say right now, it does not disappoint. The latest gameplay demo for Marvel’s Avengers is centered around Thor and as the video plays we see his abilities, fight style, and more in action.

Check out the Once an Avengers gameplay trailer down below:

Thor wields Mjolnir, striking lightning and fear into his enemies with mighty Heroics and witty insults in the Once An Avenger Hero Mission. Witness Thor in action from the inaugural Marvel’s Avengers WAR TABLE!

In related news, Crystal Dynamics has been releasing a ton of great news about their highly anticipated title — Marvel’s Avengers. In addition to releasing a ton of gameplay footage from the the superhero title, we also received an epic story trailer, which showcases our new main villain of the game — MODOK. Learn more about the latest Marvel’s Avengers story trailer right here!

Marvel’s Avengers is now set to release on September 4, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia platforms. Are you excited for the upcoming game? Let us know in the comments below!

source: PS Blog