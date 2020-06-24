Marvel’s Avengers Latest Story Trailer Showcases Main Villain of the Game — M.O.D.O.K.

Developer Crystal Dynamics finally had their War Table Marvel’s Avenger event, which showcased plenty of great footage from the highly anticipated superhero title!

One of the biggest sets of news to come out of the livestream event, was the brand new story trailer. Yes, we received a new story trailer, and our first look at the main villain — MODOK. Marvel fans will surely know MODOK’s name, as he is one of the most iconic villains in the comics.

Check out the brand new Marvel’s Avengers — The MODOK Threat trailer down below:

People around the world have turned their backs on the Avengers. Ms. Marvel must reassemble her role models while facing AIM’s leader, George Tarleton, who has his own vision for the future.

The livestreamed event was truly filled to the brim with new content. The story trailer is just one of the big reveals of the show, but there is a ton more, including co-op gameplay, different types of missions to embark into and more. Learn more about Marvel’s Avengers right here!

Marvel’s Avengers is now set to release on September 4, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia platforms. Are you excited for the upcoming game? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube