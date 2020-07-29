Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Additional Features Update Announced; Set to Release in October for Free

Activision and From Software has announced a new additional features update for their game of the year title — Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

As I just noted, the new update will be titled “Additional Features”, and it is set to release for all platforms on October 29th. The new update will bring three new outfits, a gauntlet of strength, and some more features fans of the game will love. Sekiro was one of the best games of last year, and it is nice to see both Activision and developer From Software give some love to the game.

Check out the detailed updates coming to Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice down below:

Reflections and Gauntlets of Strength – Old and New Tests for the One-Armed Wolf

The Sculptor’s Idols are not only places of healing, but also tools for self-reflection. The Wolf felled many a foe in his journey for revenge, and in reflecting on these memories, he can gain an even greater sense of understanding and pride for his victories. With this update, you will be able to take part in Reflections of Strength; re-matches against any previously defeated boss that can be accessed through any Sculptor’s Idol. These Reflections may help in preparing for Gauntlets of Strength, single-life challenges that will truly test only the bravest warriors… or the most foolish. As by definition of a Gauntlet, if the Wolf dies at any point, he must start over from the beginning. You like a challenge, right?

A Wolf in Different Clothing – New Outfits

Sculptor’s Idols will also offer the ability to change the Wolf’s outfits, with three to become available with this update, including “Tengu” and “Old Ashina Shinobi. Two of these outfits are unlocked via Gauntlets, while the third is unlocked just by beating the game once. All outfits are purely cosmetic in nature: They are accoutrements to your achievements within Sekiro.

Remnants – Recordings for Recovery

Whether you are a new player ready to experience Sekiro for the first time or are gearing up to face past challenges once more, expect a brand-new player movement and text recording system that could aid you and your fellow wolves on your journey. Remnants are recordings of what a player does in-game for up to 30 seconds at a time and are available for use after the game’s tutorial. After a player records their Remnant – whether it is an epic takedown of an enemy or a flawless demonstration of a tricky movement technique – it can be uploaded along with a written message so that other community members can play it back. Through these Remnants, one could hope that they or others may gain the knowledge and further insight to overcome their current obstacle. For those seeking ultimate guidance on traversing treacherous areas, or seeking hidden alcoves or curious cubby-holes, these records may prove a blessing from the gods. If a community member watches and then rates a Remnant, the owner of it will have their HP recover for free, allowing them to get back into the fight quicker without the use of a Sculptor’s Idol, or consumable items such as Healing Gourds.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice won game of the year in 2019 and completely shocked everyone. The game was excellent and was my personal game of the year, but this was the first time a From Software title won the award. If you have yet to give Shadows Die Twice a shot, check out our Before You Buy video on it to help you with your decision making.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is currently available for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Are you excited about the upcoming update? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Activision