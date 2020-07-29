Square Enix Reveals Hawkeye Will be Marvel’s Avengers First DLC Character, New Teaser Trailer Released

During today’s War Table live stream event, Square Enix has revealed that Hawkeye will be Marvel’s Avenger’s first post launch DLC character.

Check out the new teaser trailer down below:

As mentioned above, the new trailer is considered a teaser therefore making it short and to the point. However, within its 1-minute runtime, the new trailer does invoke an excitement about what’s to come post-launch. Hawkeye has been confirmed for the game and will act as Marvel’s Avenger’s first DLC. The launch is just the beginning, as Square Enix already has plans for a post-launch scene. Nonetheless, if the new trailer is anything to base off, it seems as though Hawkeye will be as epic as he is depicted in other iterations and mediums.

In related news, a new beta trailer for Marvel’s Avengers has been released and showcases what players can expect from it when it goes live next week. Players can expect to saddle up their friends and clear out War Zone, Challenge Rooms, and much more. Thankfully, players won’t have to wait much longer as all the festivities begin starting next week.

Marvel’s Avengers releases on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on Sept. 4, 2020.

