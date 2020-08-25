Netflix Dragon’s Dogma Anime Receives First Official Trailer

Netflix has released its first official trailer for Dragon’s Dogma, and fans of the franchise will be super excited to see the anime adaptation finally come to life!

Capcom’s epic video game, Dragon’s Dogma has been turned into an anime, and thanks to Netflix a wider audience can now experience the crazy tale. The official trailer is about 2 and a half minutes long and it showcases plenty of great footage such as story elements, the first look at the art style, and so much more!

Check out the official trailer for Dragon’s Dogma down below:

After losing his home to a dragon, Ethan sets out to hunt it down once and for all. A pawn appears by his side and serves to protect his life. But the dangers that lie in wait for Ethan are beyond their imaginations, for when you fight a monster… you just may become one too.

Netflix has been a major powerhouse in the anime division as of late. Last year alone we got to see some great anime titles like Devilman Crybaby and Castlevania. We also are waiting on the upcoming Devil May Cry anime series that will tie into the Castlevania universe. Learn more about the announcement for Dragon’s Dogma right here!

Dragon’s Dogma premieres September 17 only on Netflix. Are you excited for the video game adaptation? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube