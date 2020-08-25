Dark Pictures: Little Hope Special Bundle Announced, Includes Steelbook and a Neat Ragdoll

Bandai Namco has unveiled a Special Bundle Edition for the upcoming Dark Pictures: Little Hope.

Check out what’s included down below:

Exclusive to the Bandai Namco shop, Little Hope’s Special Bundle will come loaded with a copy of the game, 4-disc steelbook, and a neat prop from the game called ‘Mary’s Ragdoll’ (15CM). As mentioned above, this edition will be exclusive to the Bandai Namco Shop, so be sure to pre-order your copy before it sells out.

In related news, The Dark Pictures: Little Hope has received a brand new trailer showcasing the ominous story of the game. Fans of horror will be happy to hear that the new trailer has no shortage of creepy imagery. Within its two minute runtimes, the new trailer surely conjures up the spook factor as fans will get a better understanding of the game’s story. Read more about this news right here.

The Dark Pictures: Little Hope will release on Oct. 30, 2020, on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. To hold you over, here are 10 minutes of never before seen footage of The Dark Pictures: Little Hope. Enjoy and remember to stay spooky!

What are your thoughts on this edition? Are you going to pick it up? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

