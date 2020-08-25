Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Second DLC Gets Detailed, No Release Date Announced

Bandai Namco has taken to their blog to announce and slightly detail the second DLC fans can expect for their critically acclaimed RPG title — Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot!

Titled as ” A New Power Awaken’s – Part 2″, players will jump back into the world of Kakarot and further push the story along. If you played part one of the DLC, you might have an idea of where the developers are going with the story, but if you didn’t Bandai Namco released a couple of details about the second DLC’s story. To paraphrase, Goku and Vegeta awaken a new powerful form where they have the ability to transform to Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan!

Check out a little description of the second DLC down below:

In this second DLC, the famous duo Goku and Vegeta will awaken a powerful new form. Goku and Vegeta will benefit from mastering the God’s Ki an and unlock the ability to transform to Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan! Ultimate Vanish, Ultrasonic Fist, Ultimate Kamehameha or Ultimate Galick Gun, many new destructive fighting techniques will be available to Earth’s heroes.

If you’re a Dragon Ball fan, you definitely need to check out Kakarot. It has been out for a while now and it seems that the general consensus is out — the game is fun!

Bandai Namco has managed to retell the iconic story of Goku and company in video game form, so instead of just watching the story unfold, you get to be part of it. You have plenty of time to jump into the game before the second DLC arrives, but if you need some more help on deciding whether or not you should pick up a copy for the game, make sure to check out our review roundup on Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot right here!

Dragon Ball Z Kakrot is now available for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. No release date is confirmed for the second DLC, but stay tuned to gameranx as we will be bringing you the latest news surrounding the game. Are you excited about the upcoming DLC? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Bandai Namco