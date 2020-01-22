Review Roundup: Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Has A Solid Combat System, but is Held Back by Major Drawbacks

Bandai Namco’s long-awaited RPG title, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is finally here and reviews have been getting posting the entire weekend; so we got to ask, is the game good?

From early reviews, the game looks to pretty solid for the most part. Either if your a fan of the franchise or a newcomer altogether, the game is pretty good. The combat is addicting and has that epic Dragon Ball Z fight feel. However, it seems that every good the Kakarot does, the game is held back by major drawbacks. The biggest offenders is poorly implemented mechanics, repetitive side quests, and shallow and almost pointless missions.

Down below are some of the most respectable gaming sites in the industry, check out the highlights for their reviews on latest RPG title from Bandai Namco— Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot:

PlayStation LifeStyle 80

The sheer volume of events to play through, spread across a meaty 40-hour campaign, with easily double that for a 100% completion rate, combine to make a game that fans should be pleased with.

IGN 70

When Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is at its best, it’s incredible. The big moments of each saga are brought to life impeccably with beautiful visuals and effects – but more than that, Kakarot also shows love to the smaller, more character driven moments that made fans fall in love with the anime in the first place. As a result, Kakarot is a wonderful way to revisit the story of Dragon Ball Z, whether you’re a fan or looking to jump in for the first time. However, while it’s backed by extremely solid combat, it also comes with major drawbacks like poorly implemented RPG mechanics, a general lack of polish, and some disappointingly shallow and repetitive sidequests.

RPG Site 70

As a Dragon Ball love letter, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is nearly perfect, featuring an amazing world and attention to detail. But as an RPG and action-adventure game, it’s only good. Its combat can be fun and some of the more in-depth elements are a good change of pace, but a lot of it feels pointless or time-consuming. Dragon Ball Z fans have a lot to love here, but RPG fans might find themselves wishing for something more.

Destructoid 70

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is not the anime game to end all anime games. It’s not going to convert any non-believers or onboard them into this decades-old classic universe. Even as someone who still re-watches DBZ, it can be grating at times ⁠— but the juice is mostly worth the squeeze.

Polygon Impressions

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is mediocre as a game, but as a Dragon Ball experience, a sort of “show simulator,” it’s exactly what fans like myself have hoped for. I guess what I’m finding out is that a game based this closely on the show may not have ever been the best idea. [Impressions]

In related news, Bandai NAmco released a new trailer for the game which is centered around the game’s villains. Viewers will get glimpses at villains such as Kid Buu, Frieza, and plenty more. However, the trailer also showcases the gameplay mechanics of leveling up, finding Dragon Balls, and more. Make sure to check out the DBZ: Kakarot Villains trailer right here!

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC platforms.

Source: Metacritic