Xbox Game Pass for Console is Receiving New Batch of Games Starting Tomorrow

Microsoft has taken to their blog to announce that a new batch of games will be arriving on the console’s version of Xbox Game Pass. The new batch of games will release periodically as per usual, check out down below to find out when you can jump into the action.

Arriving January 23

A Plague Tale: Innocence (Console and PC)

Hunted by Inquisition soldiers and surrounded by unstoppable swarms of rats, guide the young Amicia and her little brother Hugo through a brutal, unforgiving world as they struggle to survive against overwhelming odds. Developed by Asobo Studio, experience this acclaimed action adventure game as you journey through some of the darkest hours of history.

Indivisible

Immerse yourself in a fantastical world with dozens of playable characters, a rich storytelling experience, and gameplay that’s easy to learn but difficult to master. Play as a fearless girl named Ajna whose life is thrown into chaos when her home is attacked and a mysterious power awakens within her. With a huge fantasy world to explore and a variety of characters to meet and fight alongside of, help Ajna learn about herself and how to save her world.

Arriving January 30

Sea Salt ([email protected]) (Console and PC)

Sea Salt is an action strategy hybrid, in which you are an old god summoning unfathomable horrors to blight the human lands. By summoning a tide of minions, your army will emerge from the sea to take vengeance on the religious figures who have dared to defy you… and anyone else that stands in your way. You will have your sacrifice, and humanity will pay for denying you what you are owed.

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour

Compete in an authentic career mode against over 100 pro anglers to become the best fisherman in the world. From Bass, Carp, and Predator fishing, play your way in custom multiplayer competition and online tournaments while using equipment from over 50 partners on real world venues targeting 29 different species of fish.

A Plague Tale: Innocence, Indivisible, Sea Salt, Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour will be joining Xbox Game Pass starting tomorrow, January 23rd. Microsoft seems to be throwing a mixed bag at users this month, as the new wave of games will consist of a variety of different games from a mixture of genres.

In related news, earlier this month Microsoft went and dropped Grand Theft Auto V onto Xbox Game Pass and fans have been loving it. Xbox Game Pass gives subscribers an instant library of games that range from third-party games and Microsoft exclusives. Microsoft is constantly on top of their game, consistently dropping new titles on the service and it definitely makes it worthwhile to be a member.

Are you excited to play these new games? Let us know in the comments below and stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Xbox Blog