Latest Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Trailer is All About the Villains

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for their recently released RPG title, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot!

The latest trailer for the recently released title is all about the game’s iconic villains! Viewers will get glimpses at villains such as Kid Buu, Frieza, and plenty more. However, the trailer also showcases the gameplay mechanics of leveling up, finding Dragon Balls, and more.

In related news, Bandai Namco has released the opening moments for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. Exclusively released IGN has posted the first 17 minutes of gameplay footage for the upcoming title and you can check it out above.

It opens up with a fight against Piccolo which should give you a little bit more insight on the gameplay and combat you’ll be enduring. Furthermore, you can get a look at the game area, but don’t expect too much as there is plenty of gameplay kept secret until the game finally makes its way out into the market. Check out the full article here!

Check out the new trailer for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot down below:

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC platforms.

Source: YouTube