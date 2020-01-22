MLB The Show 20 Receives World Premiere Gameplay in New Trailer

Now that the holidays are behind us, baseball fans can rejoice as the winter is nearing its end and spring is upon us. To further cement the dawn of the new season, PlayStation has dropped a new trailer which shows first-look at the gameplay for the highly anticipated MLB The Show 20.

If this doesn’t hype you up for the Spring, I’m not entirely sure what will. Check out the world premiere gameplay down below:

MLB The Show 20 is looking real smooth as the new gameplay trailer gives us a pretty lengthy insight of the game and what to expect. According to Sony, MLB The Show 20 is shaping up to be “the biggest and best Show ever.” With more modes, greater customization, and more exciting new paths to rake in rewards, MLB The Show 20 seems like it will have it all for the fans.

MLB The Show 20 is set to release on March 17, 2020, however, those who pre-order a copy of the game through the PlayStation Store will have access to the game four days earlier. In addition to early access, players will also receive a handful of other in-game goodies.

What are your thoughts on the new trailer? Did it hype you up? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: PlayStation Youtube