The Dark Pictures: Little Hope Receives Perfectly Fitting Halloween Release Date

The Dark Pictures: Little Hope has received a brand new trailer, one which reveals a brand new and perfectly fitting Halloween release date.

Check out the spooky trailer down below:

As mentioned above, the big news to come out the trailer is a brand new release date. Bandai Namco already announced that the game has been delayed due to ongoing concerns of the Coronavirus, however, today players will have to wait no longer than this Halloween to play Little Hope. The trailer reveals October 30, 2020, release date, which is quite perfect given the game’s horror elements.

Speaking of horror elements, the new trailer has no shortage of creepy imagery. Within its two minute runtimes, the new trailer surely conjures up the spook factor as fans will get a better understanding of the game’s story.

In conclusion, The Dark Pictures: Little Hope will release on Oct. 30, 2020, on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment America Youtube