First Figures Teases First Look at The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Statue

First Figures took to their YouTube channel to tease fans with their highly anticipated upcoming collector statue, which is centered around The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask!

Yes, the long-awaited arrival of the Majora’s Mask statue is finally coming soon, and with the new teaser, we get a small look at the awesome new statue. The collector statue is now available to pre-order, and if you’re a fan of the critically acclaimed title, you will definitely want to own your very own Majora’s Mask.

The statue is super limited, and will most assuredly sell out within a short period of time. If you want one, make sure to pre-order as soon as possible. Learn more about the Regular and Exclusive editions of the statues right here!

Check out the first look at Majora’s Mask statue form First Figures down below:

First 4 Figures’ The Legend of Zelda™: Majora’s Mask – Life-Size Majora’s Mask Replica still holds the title as their best-selling resin collectible to date, with an edition size of 1,600 for the Regular Edition and a whopping 2,600 for the Exclusive Edition. And even then, resin and PVC collectors alike that didn’t get a chance to pre-order this piece still wish they could add it to their collection. Well, we have some amazing news to share with all of you! After much development behind the scenes, we are ready to officially announce that a The Legend of Zelda™: Majora’s Mask – Majora’s Mask PVC statue is in the works! What you see in the image above is a physical prototype, and you can immediately tell that it still retains those intricate mask textures and vibrant colors the original resin version is known for. What other special features does it have, you ask? You’ll just have to wait until the product’s launch.

In related statue news, Prime 1 Studios and Kotobukiyo have announced and detailed some amazing looking statues centered around the hit HRPG title — Persona 5.

There’s an awesome statue for Joker and Kasumi, that will be a must-have for die-hard fans of the critically acclaimed title; just be prepared to drop some hard-earned cash. Learn more about the Joker Statue here, Learn more about the Kasumi Statue right here!

