Prime 1 Studios Announce Spectacular Persona 5 – Joker Statue; Pre-Orders Now Open

Prime 1 Studios has taken to their website today to announce and detail their latest creation to come to life — Joker from Persona 5.

Fans of the hit JRPG title — Persona 5, will be astonished to the level of detail the newly announced statue has. Joker is the main protagonist of the game, and fans of the series have grown to love him dearly. However, due to the level of craftsmanship the statue comes with, users should expect a hefty price tag to come alongside it.

The Prime 1 Studios Joker statue is up for pre-order right now, but it will cost you up to $700 USD. Today the company will be looking for its first deposit of $70, while the remainder of the payment will be required when it is actually shipped. Not many gamers have that type of money to throw at a statue, but if they did, this statue is one the warrants the price tag.

Check out the awesome Joker Prime 1 Studio statue down below:

Prime 1 Studio is proud to present the main protagonist of the award-winning RPG Persona 5 and leader of the Phantom Thieves of Hearts. You’re Hero! Joker!! Now, an excellent addition to our Premium Masterline Series The protagonist of Persona 5, Akira Kurusu, better known as Joker is a high school student at the Shujin Academy in Tokyo. He is a silent protagonist and a man of few words; however Joker is a steadfast Wild Card and devotes himself to dominating the Metaverse with his team, The Phantom Thieves of Hearts. We have incorporated the themes and colors from the video game into this statue to give you that “video game appeal” when you look at it. Starting with Joker’s body, we have designed his stance with perfect attention to detail to recreate the amazing Hero from the series. We wanted this statue to feel like the same Persona 5 experience all the way down to the base. The base is perfectly sculpted with vibrant colors and shapes directly from the video game. This expertly crafted piece is the best Persona 5 statue you will find on the market and will stand out as a part in anyone’s collection!!

Specifications:

One (1) Persona 5 designed theme base

Two (2) switchable Portraits (Mask & Unmasked)

In related news, Aniplex has announced that Persona 5 The Animation will indeed be receiving a special English Dub version, and it is set to release later this year!

This is super exciting news and with the original English voice cast set to reprise their roles, English playing users will definitely want to check the critically acclaimed anime out now. Learn more about the English dub for Persona 5 The Animation right here!

Prime 1 Studios Joker Statue is now up for pre-order. Do you plan on snagging a copy of the extremely detailed statue? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Prime 1 Studios