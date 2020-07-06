Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for PC Gets Stunning New Trailer

In anticipation of the release on PC, Guerrilla has released a brand new trailer for Horizon Zero Dawn, one which focuses all about the PC features.

Check it out down below:

As mentioned above, the trailer focuses on the PC features and the release of this title on this platform will come loaded with a ton of exciting features. Dynamic foliage, graphical customization, improved reflections, and benchmarking tool, allowing players to play exactly how they would like to. Nonetheless, this is a very exciting time for PC players as they will finally be able to play PS4 exclusive titles.

This summer will see the release of both of Horizon Zero Dawn and Death Stranding on PC. Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding will see its release next week on July 14. This release date was revealed by the creator himself, who tweeted out the exciting news alongside a new trailer. Learn more about this news right here.

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for PC will be released on Steam and Epic Games Store on August 7, 2020. You can preorder the game at Steam or the Epic Games Store.

What are your thoughts on this new trailer? Are you excited for it to release on PC? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Guerilla Youtube