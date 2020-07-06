Persona 5 The Animation English Dub Receives September Release Date, Watch New Trailer Here

Aniplex has announced that Persona 5 The Animation will indeed be receiving a special English Dub version, and it is set to release later this year!

Yes, after long-awaited arrival of a dub version of the anime, the studio has finally announced its existence. Not only did we get the official announcement, but we also received a new trailer showcasing our fan-favorite voice actors in action. And finally, we learned the official release date for the anime which is set for September 29th, 2020.

Check out the brand new Englsuh Dub trailer for Persona 5 The Anime down below:

The original Phantom Thieves are coming back to take your heart in the brand new PERSONA5 the Animation Complete Blu-ray Set on September 29th, 2020! The Complete Blu-ray Set features a never before heard English dub of PERSONA5 the Animation starring the voices from the original Persona 5 video game by ATLUS. Also included are both special episodes, a twelve illustration card set, and additional bonus content!

In related news, Prime 1 Studios has announced a brand new Joker trailer from the hit JRPG title — Persona 5. The newly announced statue is absolutely jaw-dropping, however, it will cost quite the buck. Learn more about Persona 5’s Prime 1 Studios statue right here!

Persona 5 The Animation English Dub is set to release this year on September 29th. Are you excited for the upcoming dub version of the critically acclaimed anime? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube